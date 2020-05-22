AS Monaco salary agreement

Friday, May 22, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Monaco has the second largest Ligue 1 payroll, an estimated €147 million, with only Paris Saint-Germain carrying a heavier load.
After weeks of negotiations, AS Monaco players and managers have come to a wage agreement brought about by the health crisis which cut the season short.
The Principality ordered some 11.5 million masks at the height of the crisis. Now those masks are being safely stored by the government for a rainy day.
The coronavirus may have deprived Monaco of its Grand Prix this weekend, but the show must go on with fans and players alike gearing up for the big race on Saturday.
The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises, has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework.