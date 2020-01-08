AS Monaco says goodbye to beloved trainer

Thursday, January 9, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
Photo: AS Monaco Official
For the last decade, AS Monaco’s goalies have been under the watchful eye of coach André Amitrano. This week, they say goodbye to the dedicated 62-year old who has decided to take early retirement ahead of his contract ending in June.
Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, has been designated a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.
The government has visited the site of the €32 million wastewater plant in Fontvielle, a key element of the Principality’s sustainable development policy.
Parents and the wider community in Monaco are invited to attend a talk on internet safety, hosted by the International School of Monaco, this Friday. It is the first of a series of talks organised by the school on important themes which affect us all.