AS Monaco says goodbye to beloved trainer

March 29 at 4 pm

July 1

March 25 through March 27

10:30 am until 7 pm

[caption id="attachment_14234" align="alignnone" width="540"]Photo: finedining indian[/caption] The Canadian Confederation in Monaco will be marking its 150th anniversary with afternoon tea at the Salle Empire of the Hotel de Paris, on. The third event of the Confederation celebrations will focus on a specific moment of the historic relation between Canada and the United Kingdom: the signature by Queen Victoria of the British North America Act on March 29, 1867, which facilitated the final approval of the Canadian Confederation onof the same year. “We will offer you a classic English Afternoon Tea. The menu will include finger sandwiches, rich scones with clotted cream, and fine pastries all accompanied by a large choice of teas, and heightened by fine Champagne,” the organisers say. This event is put on by the Canadian Consulate in Monaco, represented by Marc Devito, Honorary Consul of Canada in Monaco, the Consulate of the United Kingdom in Monaco, represented by Eric Blair, in collaboration with the Canadian Club of Monaco presided by France Rioux and BAM (British Association of Monaco), presided by Vanessa Ilsley. As places are limited, participation will be reserved in the order reservations are received along with payment. Tickets are €90, and €55 for children under-12. The Canadian theme will also be reflected in a wine event at the Meridien Beach Plaza, from. Henry de Bellegarde is inviting wine aficionados to taste its 2015 crus, billed as the best vintage for 20 years. The wines are the same as those served during the recent Canadian gastronomy. The free tastings will be held each day fromhttps://monacolife.net/?p=11726https://monacolife.net/?p=13755