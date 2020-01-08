Weather
Monaco, MC
clear sky
5.8 ° C
9 °
2.2 °
52%
4.1kmh
0%
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Thursday, January 9, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

AS Monaco says goodbye to beloved trainer

AS Monaco says goodbye to beloved trainer

By Stephanie Horsman - January 8, 2020

For the last decade, AS Monaco’s goalies have been under the watchful eye of coach André Amitrano. This week, they say goodbye to the dedicated 62-year old who has decided to take early retirement ahead of his contract ending in June.

Though Amitrano, affectionately known as Dédé, has been goalkeeping coach since 2009, his history with the Red and Whites goes back to 1977, when he was recruited at age 19 from amateur football club US Cannes-la-Bocca. 

He was second string goalie for Monaco until 1982, the year he was part of the Championship team of France, when he moved across town to OCG Nice, playing there until 1988, then on to AS Cannes until 1994. After nearly 300 games, he retired from playing and embarked on his second career as coach, where he worked with goalkeepers from Valencia, Rennes and Guingamp. 

In 2009, Dédé returned to Monaco, remaining faithful to the team despite ups and downs, including a slide into Ligue 2 in 2011 and the reinstatement to Ligue 1 in 2013. He has outlasted five head coaches in his tenure and has coached stars such as Benjamin Lecomte, Stéphane Ruffier and Daniel Subasic, who was goalie for the Croatian National Team in 2018 when they reached the finals for the World Cup.  

His out of the box training methods proved successful over the years and earned him the love and respect from his players. AS Monaco has wished him well on his next steps and sadly say goodbye to a consummate professional.

 

Photo: AS Monaco Official 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFlights diverted from Iranian and Iraqi airspace

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0
December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

January 8, 2020 | News

AS Monaco says goodbye to beloved trainer

Stephanie Horsman

For the last decade, AS Monaco’s goalies have been under the watchful eye of coach André Amitrano. This week, they say goodbye to the dedicated 62-year old who has decided to take early retirement ahead of his contract ending in June.

0
January 8, 2020 | News

Bonnal awarded highest honour

Stephanie Horsman

Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, has been designated a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

0
January 8, 2020 | News

Ministers take in multi-million euro plant progress

Cassandra Tanti

The government has visited the site of the €32 million wastewater plant in Fontvielle, a key element of the Principality’s sustainable development policy.

0
January 8, 2020 | News

ISM hosts talks for parents

Cassandra Tanti

Parents and the wider community in Monaco are invited to attend a talk on internet safety, hosted by the International School of Monaco, this Friday. It is the first of a series of talks organised by the school on important themes which affect us all.    

0
MORE STORIES

First High Tea in Monaco to mark...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_14234" align="alignnone" width="540"]Photo: finedining indian Photo: finedining indian[/caption] The Canadian Confederation in Monaco will be marking its 150th anniversary with afternoon tea at the Salle Empire of the Hotel de Paris, on March 29 at 4 pm. The third event of the Confederation celebrations will focus on a specific moment of the historic relation between Canada and the United Kingdom: the signature by Queen Victoria of the British North America Act on March 29, 1867, which facilitated the final approval of the Canadian Confederation on July 1 of the same year. “We will offer you a classic English Afternoon Tea. The menu will include finger sandwiches, rich scones with clotted cream, and fine pastries all accompanied by a large choice of teas, and heightened by fine Champagne,” the organisers say. This event is put on by the Canadian Consulate in Monaco, represented by Marc Devito, Honorary Consul of Canada in Monaco, the Consulate of the United Kingdom in Monaco, represented by Eric Blair, in collaboration with the Canadian Club of Monaco presided by France Rioux and BAM (British Association of Monaco), presided by Vanessa Ilsley. As places are limited, participation will be reserved in the order reservations are received along with payment. Tickets are €90, and €55 for children under-12. The Canadian theme will also be reflected in a wine event at the Meridien Beach Plaza, from March 25 through March 27. Henry de Bellegarde is inviting wine aficionados to taste its 2015 crus, billed as the best vintage for 20 years. The wines are the same as those served during the recent Canadian gastronomy. The free tastings will be held each day from 10:30 am until 7 pm.

READ MORE

https://monacolife.net/?p=11726

READ MORE

https://monacolife.net/?p=13755

Pyrros Dimas awarded in Monaco

News Cassandra Tanti -
Pyrros Dimas, the legendary three-times gold and one-time bronze Olympic champion, has been awarded the ‘Great Athlete’ distinction by the Hellenic Community of Monaco.