Friday, June 26, 2020

Monaco Life

A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

AS Monaco says goodbye to several players

By Cassandra Tanti - June 25, 2020

June marks the end of contract for several Red and White players, including powerhouse striker Islam Slimani who was on loan from Leicester City.

In the ever-evolving world of professional football, players come and go with regularity. June marks the end of contract and loan period for several players who had been on the 2019-20 AS Monaco roster.

Croatian goalie Danijel Subasic and Monaco have decided to part ways after eight years and more than 200 games with the club. The 35-year-old was the 2017 French goalkeeper of the year, the same year he helped Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. 

Two other goalkeepers will be departing at the end of June, Swiss International Diego Benaglio, who arrived from Wolfsburg three years ago, and Seydou Sy, the Senegalese International who had been with the team since 2014 after moving over from AC Milan.

Striker Moussa Sylla will also be leaving. He had 34 appearances with the club including six in the Champion’s League where he scored one goal.

AS Monaco is also bidding adieu to three players who came last season on loan. Powerhouse Striker and Algerian International Islam Slimani, on loan from Leicester City, will end his time on the Rock after 19 games where he racked up nine goals and seven assists. Chelsea loaner Tiemoué Bakayoko, a former AS Monaco midfielder who played here from 2014 to 2017, leaves after competing in 23 games last year. Finally, Portuguese International midfielder Adrien Silva is ending his time in Monaco after playing 40 games with the club. 

Several players from the Academy teams also arrive at the end of the contract and include Safwan Mbae, Nordine Ibouroi, Théo Louis, Owen Maës, Kevin Appin, Jordy Gaspar, Pierre Nguinda and Quentin Ngakoutou.

 

 

 

