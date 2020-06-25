AS Monaco says goodbye to several players

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_26265" align="alignnone" width="640"]Daniela and Thierry Boutsen, Boutsen Aviation with Eric Brundage, Publisher Monaco Life, and Hugo Campbell Davys from Urbanologie. Photo: David Dyson/Investor Media[/caption] On Thursday, December 7, prominent representatives from Family Offices and the yacht investment community came together to toast the winter season at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly. The annual invitation-only event fosters productive business exchange and celebrates Monaco in London. The evening was held in partnership with the Monaco Economic Board and was supported by a number of notable Monaco-based and global businesses, including BlockEx, AM Yacht Design, Silver Arrows Marine, Thirty-Nine Monte Carlo, Edmiston, Icon Gold Fund and BASYCS Switzerland. [caption id="attachment_26264" align="alignnone" width="640"]Justin Highman, Monaco Invest, Monaco Economic Board with Xavier Calloc'h, Investor Media. Photo: David Dyson/Investor Media[/caption] The event kicked off with opening remarks by the Monaco Economic Board, who shared their mission to help companies grow their business in Monaco. Other speakers represented an array of perspectives on the wealth of business and leisure resources on offer in Monaco, from the latest on innovative luxury motor yachts to an exclusive sports club, whose programming is inspired by the principles of sporting excellence and a holistic lifestyle. Some 100 attendees enjoyed Tattinger champagne while reading Investor Media’s newly released bi-monthly magazines: Family Office Investor and Yacht Investor. The magazines are distributed internationally, and spotlight topics relating to investment trends, luxury lifestyle and travel, and the arts and culture. [caption id="attachment_26298" align="alignnone" width="640"]Samantha Bohbot L&X, Lilly Zhang from Intellium Advisory and Lauren Xandra, L&X. Photo: David Dyson/Investor Media[/caption] [caption id="attachment_26290" align="alignnone" width="640"]Artist Rodolfo Villaplana and Investor Media's Servanne Sohier.Photo: David Dyson/Investor Media[/caption] The cocktail, which ended after 10 pm, showcased an artistic display of glassworks by Lalique, as well as paintings by Rodolfo Villaplana, winner of the Young Masters Prize, and Mark Dziewulski. Dziewulski’s paintings travelled directly from the Venice Biennale to BAFTA, which his representation office, Lauren Xandra of luxury marketing firm L&X, remarked to be “a location which truly reflects the rich cultural heart of London”. Xavier Calloc’h, CEO of Investor Media, expressed his gratitude to the Monaco Economic Board and the “great success of the event with guests attending from around the world and delighted sponsors.” [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="26258,26260,26262,26259,26263"] Images courtesy of David Dyson/Investor Media.Article first published December 11, 2017.https://monacolife.net/sweden-highlights-its-strengths-to-monaco-entrepreneurs/