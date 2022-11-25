AS Monaco secure favourable Coupe de France draw

AS Monaco’s Coupe de France opponent has been revealed: Philippe Clement’s men will face Ligue 2 side Rodez at the Stade Louis II in the round of 64 in early January.

In being drawn against Rodez, who are currently 18th in Ligue 2, Monaco avoided a potential heavyweight clash against Nice, Marseille or Montpellier. It is therefore a favourable draw for the club, who will be looking to improve on last season’s Coupe de France performance.

Back in March, Clement’s men were knocked out of the competition on penalties in the semi-final. The winner on the night, Nantes, went on to win the tournament, beating Nice at the Stade de France in a cagey match at the Stade de France.

There is, however, an element of the unknown going into Monaco’s first Coupe de France match of the 2022/23 season, as the club have never faced Rodez. The tie will be played on either 6th, 7th, or 8th January, after the club host Brest in Ligue 1 on New Year’s Day, and before a tricky trip to Ligue 1 high-fliers Lorient on 11th January.

