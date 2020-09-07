AS Monaco wins friendly against Nice

Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 7 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 153: 1 in ICU, 42 home monitored, 105 healed, 1 resident death
AS Monaco friendly match against OGC Nice ended in a gratifying 3-2 win against their cross-town rivals.
Photo courtesy AS Monaco
In their classic, humoristic style, Samy and Sassa have reopened the iconic Sass Café after a two-week hiatus brought about by Covid-19.
AS Monaco friendly match against OGC Nice ended in a gratifying 3-2 win against their cross-town rivals.
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is calling for submissions for the 4th Ocean Tribute Award, an international recognition of outstanding initiatives dedicated to protecting the oceans.
The Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is returning this month for the 2020-21 season with a slew of new events to entice music lovers of all ages.
As the USA celebrates 240 years since it adopted the Declaration of Independence, Stars'n'Bars and Amber Summer fete the holiday in Monaco.