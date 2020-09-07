AS Monaco wins friendly against Nice

As the USA celebrates 240 years since it adopted the Declaration of Independence, Stars'n'Bars and Amber Summer fete the holiday in Monaco.

On the first Fourth of July in 1776, officially declared as a federal holiday in 1941, the American population was around three million; today it sits at 323.9 million citizens. At the end of last year, the number of resident cards issued in Monaco to US citizens was 272, although the community totals around 300, when including children under-16 years. Vanessa Tiersky at the American Consulate in Marseilles estimates that in 2014 there were “6,000 Americans who reside permanently in and around Nice, although during the tourist season this number increases to include some 45,000 US part-time residents and visitors.” For Americans and visitors alike looking to celebrate July 4 in Monaco, Star'n'Bars’ annual Independence Day street party in the port kicks off at 18:00. With free entrance and open to the public (who are invited to come in an American-themed costume), the festivities include a giant barbecue (also vegan or gluten intolerant-friendly), mechanical bull riding, cotton candy, live music and family fun with bouncy castles and animations. Amber Summer, the newly-launched branch of F1’s Amber Lounge, will be celebrating the 4th of July from 17:00 at the Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel with drummers, saxophonists, DJs and dancers. For movie enthusiasts, across the summer, the hotel will be hosting an open-air movie cinema on its private beach every Tuesday, and a viewing of To Catch a Thief, staring Grace Kelly, (English subtitled in Russian), is scheduled for July 12. The US Consular agency in Nice closed in 2015. Americans in the region seeking assistance should contact the US Consulate General in Marseille (marseille.usconsulate.gov), which is formally accredited to Monaco, to make an appointment for passport, citizenship, or notarial services. Matters regarding deaths of US citizens, welfare cases, and arrests can call 04 91 54 90 84.