AS Monaco’s Laurence Stewart set to join Chelsea

AS Monaco have announced that the club’s technical director, Laurence Stewart, is set to join Premier League side Chelsea at the end of the January transfer window.

Stewart arrived in June 2020 in the role of Director of Recruitment and Sporting Director, before assuming the role of technical director in June 2021. He will leave the Principality to join a revamped set-up at Chelsea early next year, as new owner Todd Boehly continues to restructure the hierarchy at the club.

However, he will not leave immediately. In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Stewart will remain at Monaco to oversee the upcoming January transfer window. Sporting director Paul Mitchell will then oversee the recruitment of his successor.

Stewart was a strong candidate for the role at Chelsea, largely due to his work in the Red Bull set-up and at Monaco. Whilst Chelsea is yet to set up a multi-club model, there is the desire to do so, and Stewart has a significant body of experience within this system, working not only with Monaco but also with satellite club Cercle Brugge during his time in the Principality.

Speaking in a press release from the club, Stewart said, “I am very happy to have participated in the sporting project and I will continue to devote all of my energy until the end of the mission. I want to express my gratitude towards AS Monaco and the management of the club for giving me this opportunity.”

Photo by Monaco Life