Weather
26 ° C
26°C
18°C
Thundery Showers
Friday, July 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Three new cases of Covid-19 on 2 July brings total in Monaco to 106: 6 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

ASM Basketball brings back Mitrovic

ASM Basketball brings back Mitrovic

By Stephanie Horsman - July 2, 2020

AS Monaco Basketball has reported the return of Zvezdan Mitrovic as head coach of the Roca Team for the coming season.

Everything old is new again. Montenegrin coach Zvezdan Mitrovic is returning to the Rock after a two year hiatus.  

The 50-year-old was coach from 2015 to 2018 and saw the team scale massive heights. In 2016, Coach Z took his team to the top spot in the regular season, followed by two more seasons at number one. Those same three years saw the Roca team hoist the Leader’s Cup trophy each year.

Under Mitrovic, AS Monaco also won the bronze at the FIBA Champion’s League in Tenerife in 2017 and played in the finals the following year in Athens. Additionally, they made it to the finals of the Jeep Elite playoffs in 2018, where sadly they fell to Le Mans in the end. 

Even during his two years in ASVEL, the coach was warmly received every time he returned to the Rock.

Coach Z is delighted to be back, saying, “As you can imagine, this return particularly pleased me. I am with friends. I feel at home in Monaco, this club is like my second home… We know the context, with the budget drop linked to the crisis that affects practically all clubs. We will do everything in our power to successfully wear the colours of AS Monaco… Daghe!”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleJeremy Williman’s Dragonfly capstone
Next articleCouncil tackles several topics in last session

Editors pics

July 2, 2020 | Local News

New family pic to celebrate anniversary

The Palace has released a gorgeous family portrait of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and the twins to mark the couple's 9th wedding anniversary this week. 

0
July 1, 2020 | Local News

Venturi reveals world’s first high speed e-motorcycle

Voxan Motors, a part of Monaco’s acclaimed Venturi Group, has finally unveiled its high-performance electric motorcycle that it will use for its latest world speed record.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0

daily

July 3, 2020 | Local News

Countdown to summer auctions

Cassandra Tanti

Artcurial is preparing to take up its summer quarters at the Hôtel Hermitage for the Summer Auction from 16th to 21st July.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

Casino launches world’s first connected French roulette

Cassandra Tanti

The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

MEB pays a working visit to the DEE

Cassandra Tanti

The MEB has met with the Economic Development Department to strengthen collaborations and learn more about the role of each group.

0
July 2, 2020 | Local News

Three new Covid cases

Cassandra Tanti

A Charles III College student and two of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a trace and test operation in Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Annual Christmas swim in Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_9988" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Association Les Amis du Bain de Noël de Monaco Photo: Facebook Association Les Amis du Bain de Noël de Monaco[/caption] The 12th edition of the Bain de Noel tool place Saturday morning at 10 am. Organised annually by the Association les Amis du Bain de Noël de Monaco, money raised is donated to a different association each year. For 2016, the fundraising dip was in aid of Association Monégasque de Vol à Voile, which was founded in 2014 by Anthony Roustan, an aeronautic enthusiast born in Monaco. Vol à Voile offers sick children or persons with disabilities a chance to escape their daily lives by flying with an instructor, and this year they had two outings. This year’s Bain de Noel at Larvotto’s Rose des Vents beach was partnered with Amade Monaco, the association started in 1966 by Princess Grace, which will double the funds raised for Vol à Voile today to help orchestrate more opportunities for children to fly in the months to come. Some 150 people participated in the traditional Christmas swim this morning. On-site registration, €10, included a raffle ticket, croissants and coffee. It was a highly convivial pre-Christmas gathering. bain neige2
La Condamine Market in 2019

Furniture change at La Condamine Market

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco City Hall took advantage of the new year to renew the furniture of the market hall of La Condamine, frequented by several hundred people every day.