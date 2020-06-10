Weather
ASM bids farewell to Danijel Subasic

By Cassandra Tanti - June 10, 2020

AS Monaco has announced the end of an adventure with Danijel Subasic, whose contract expires on 30th June.

With almost 300 games in the Principality, the Croatian has established himself as a major player in AS Monaco’s successes over the past eight years and has proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

Danijel Subasic, who joined AS Monaco in January 2012 from Hadjuk Split, has played 292 games under the Monaco colors, including 25 in the Champions League, taking part in all stages of the club’s progression during this decade.

The slender goalkeeper (1.91m) ranks second among goalkeepers with the most games played with AS Monaco, behind Jean-Luc Ettori.

One of the first recruits after the arrival of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, the Croatian goalkeeper quickly established himself as the titular goalkeeper of the Red and Whites.

Fearsome on his line for penalty shootouts, Danijel Subasic was notably crowned best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 in 2017.

That year, the Croat and the Monegasques won the title of champion of France in L1, four years after that obtained in Ligue 2, and rose to the semi-final of the Champions League.

A year later, Subasic helped Croatia reach the World Cup final, notably stopping four penalties during the competition.

“I congratulate Danijel on his exceptional journey with AS Monaco. He arrived at the start of the project, when we were still in the 2nd division, and over the years has taken up many challenges to contribute to the great successes of the team,” said club president Dmitry Rybolovlev in a statement. He is a great player who has shown here all his sporting qualities and great strength of character. I want to thank him for his loyalty and for everything he has done here. Danijel will always be welcome at AS Monaco.”

The native of Zadar will remain an emblematic figure of the past 10 years and one of the best goalkeepers in the history of AS Monaco. He has interest from multiple Middle Eastern sides at present.

 

Photo courtesy AS Monaco

 

 

 

