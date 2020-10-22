ASM first Ligue 1 club to sell on Amazon

Friday, October 23, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 273: 5 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 residents, 36 home monitored, 231 healed, 1 resident death
AS Monaco has announced the launch of its new store on Amazon, with a dedicated page available in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.
Getting AS Monaco kit has never been easier with the launch of its new Amazon store. The site will offer a large selection of official club products, including the Kappa line, accessible with Amazon Prime for those eligible.
“Our collaboration with Amazon is an important step in the development of the AS Monaco brand,” says Oleg Petrov, Vice-President and CEO of AS Monaco. “The launch of this official page, a first for a Ligue 1 club, will increase visibility of our brand, but also to facilitate access to our official products for fans across Europe.”
Some of the products available include team hats, gloves, scarves, bags and balls, as well home and away jerseys, training kit, t-shirts for fans and jackets, track suit pants, shorts, and polos featuring the AS Monaco crest.
Monaco-based art collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian has launched her latest book ‘For Art’s Sake: Inside the Homes of Art Dealers’ at the Grimaldi Forum in the presence of Prince Albert.
Rapid antigen Covid tests will be rolled out at French airports from Monday including the Nice Côte d’Azur, which has seen passenger numbers plummet by two-thirds this year.
Both Monaco and Bologna went into Wednesday night’s Euro Cup 7 match unvanquished, but it was the Roca Team’s opponents who put an end to a five-game winning streak.
AS Monaco has announced the launch of its new store on Amazon, with a dedicated page available in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.