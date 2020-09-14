Weather
News

3 new cases of Covid-19 on 13 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 171: 1 in ICU, 37 home monitored, 128 healed, 1 resident death

ASM takes historic win

By Cassandra Tanti - September 14, 2020

AS Monaco secured their 1,000th Ligue 1 win on Sunday in a 2-1 home match against Nantes. 

Only three other clubs have surpassed 1,000 wins in the French Ligue 1 and now there is a fourth. AS Monaco joined the ranks with Marseilles (1,115), Bordeaux (1,057) and Saint-Etienne (1,044) with their win against Nantes on Sunday.

Team President Dmitry Rybolovlev looked on with pride as his team carried the victory. Sofiane Diop handed the Red and Whites an early lead which lasted until just after the hour mark when Nantes’s Ludovic Blas evened up the score. It was only a few minutes later, though, that Willem Geubbels knocked one between the posts, putting Monaco in the lead for the rest of the game.

The game also hit another milestone, this one more personal. Cesc Fabregas, the team’s 33-year-old midfielder, marked his 800th professional appearance and was celebrated by his teammates after the game who gave him a team shirt emblazoned with the number 800 on the back.

“800 games as a professional!! What an amazing victory from the team. Let’s keep it up!” Fabregas posted on his Instagram site.

Coach Niko Kovac, whose early record as new head coach sits at two wins and a draw, was complementary to the team, saying, “I want to say bravo to my team. It was a very difficult match for both teams. We had a lot of scoring opportunities, so I think the win is totally deserved. We created four or five big chances. I hope we can score a little more next time. But I think the fans enjoyed the way we played.”

 

 

Editors pics

September 12, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Monaco retrofits Grace Kelly’s famous convertible

Prince Albert has unveiled a hybrid version of the Sunbeam Alpine driven by Grace Kelly in ‘To Catch a Thief’, a retrofit undertaken right here in the Principality.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 9, 2020 | Local News

Final line-up revealed

Princess Charlene will be the only female to take part in the gruelling water bike crossing from Corsica to Monaco this weekend, with the final athlete revealed as diver Brandon Green.

0

daily

September 14, 2020 | Local News

All-female team leads Cabinet

Cassandra Tanti

The Cabinet of President Stéphane Valeri is now composed of a completely female team for the first time in National Council history.

0
September 14, 2020 | Local News

Monaco’s space pioneers welcomed at Palace

Stephanie Horsman

It’s been a big month for Orbital Solutions Monaco. Just weeks after successfully launching their nano-satellite into space, Prince Albert II invited the team to join him at the Palace.

0
September 14, 2020 | Local News

ASM takes historic win

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco secured their 1,000th Ligue 1 win on Sunday in a 2-1 home match against Nantes. 

0
September 14, 2020 | Local News

MIPCOM announces digital only format for 2020

Cassandra Tanti

MIPCOM is going with a 100% digital format in Cannes for the 36th annual international television content market event and has rechristened it, for the year, as MIPCOM Online +.

0
Drugs suspected in bizarre traffic incident

Local News Staff Writer -
policecarA bizarre traffic incident on boulevard Albert Ier ended up with a drugged driver hitting a police car at low speed. The 27-year-old Frenchman went around the Place d'Armes roundabout in the wrong direction just before 2:30 pm in the afternoon Saturday before slowly zigzagging the wrong way down boulevard Albert Ier. A police officer had to break a window of the light grey Volvo Open to come into direct contact with the driver, who was incoherent. Although he didn’t fail a blood-alcohol test, packs of drugs were found in the car, which appeared to be cannabis. The driver was not “unfavourably known to the French and Monegasque police services”, a police source said. The driver was taken to the Princess Grace Hospital for general examination and psychiatric tests. A court appearance is likely in the next few days.

