ASM transfer round-up: Badiashile set for departure, Nübel to follow?

The transfer window burst open on 1st January and the rumour mill is already working overtime with some of AS Monaco’s key elements linked to departures.

Monaco’s transfer window looks set for a hectic start, although in truth, rumours about impending departures have been swirling since way before the festive period.

Alexander Nübel – linked by Bild to Bayern Munich

Since Manuel Neuer’s season-ending leg-break earlier this year, Nübel has inevitably been repeatedly linked with an early return to the Allianz Arena. However, the German goalkeeper’s loan only runs out this summer and the player himself has continuously expressed a desire to remain at Monaco until the end of the current campaign. In an interview with Monaco Life, Nübel even evoked the idea of a prolonged stay at the Principality club.

The latest development is that Bayern Munich continue to push for his return and the club’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, has contacted Paul Mitchell, according to Bild. Monaco, however, are under no contractual obligation to release the player and Nübel is keen on staying. At this moment in time, a return to Bavaria therefore seems unlikely for Nübel.

Benoît Badiashile – linked by The Athletic to Chelsea

One transfer that looks a lot more likely to be completed is Badiashile’s move to Premier League side Chelsea. The France international attracted attention from the English top flight last summer, but ultimately remained at the Stade Louis II. However, The Athletic reports that negotiations over Badiashile’s transfer have come to a successful conclusion. The fee is thought to be a little short of €40m. The player is set to travel to London on Monday for a medical before the officialisation of the deal.

Maghnes Akliouche – linked by L’Équipe to Lille & Atalanta

Lille were interested in Monaco’s young playmaker in the summer and reportedly made a €13m move. Undeterred by that rejection, L’Équipe report that Lille are willing to return for the player again in January, whilst Serie A side Atalanta have also reportedly joined the race. However, any deal could prove difficult with Monaco keen on not only keeping the player, but also extending his contract.

Malang Sarr – linked by Agent to AC Milan & Torino

Sarr has found gametime difficult to come by since his arrival on loan from Chelsea in the summer. As a result, the player’s agent, Federico Pastorello, evoked a potential early departure in a recent interview with TMW. The football agent has said that Torino were interested in Sarr last summer, whilst AC Milan have also been “tracking him for a long time”.

Those comments came before reports linking Badiashile with an imminent departure surfaced. Sarr started in Monaco’s 3-2 win against Auxerre on Wednesday 28th December, and should Badiashile leave, he will likely see his gametime greatly increased. The outcome of Chelsea’s negotiations with Monaco for Badiashile could therefore play a large part in Sarr’s Monaco future.

Photo by Monaco Life