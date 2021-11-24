Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, November 25, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

45 Covid cases 23 Nov, 9 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 92 home monitored, 3,455 recoveries, 36 deaths, 198 incidence rate

ASM v Real Sociead: “Our ambition is to attack”

ASM v Real Sociead: “Our ambition is to attack”

By Luke Entwistle - November 24, 2021

AS Monaco manager Nico Kovac dispelled any idea that his side would play for a draw during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of their crunch Europa League clash against La Liga high-fliers Real Sociead.

When questioned by Monaco Life about how he intended to approach the match given the strength of the opponent and the importance of not losing, Kovac made it glaringly clear that he would be gunning for a win. “It isn’t possible to play for a draw. Whenever you play for the draw it is difficult, so our ambition is to attack and to create chances to score and to win the game. If you play for a draw you are too passive, not active enough. From the first minute, we want to try to win the game.”

AS Monaco are faced with the daunting task of keeping Real Soceidad’s front-line quiet. The Spanish side, who currently sit second in La Liga and are only one point behind Real Madrid, have an arsenal of attacking talent at their disposal. David Silva’s creativity in the number 10 role will be a constant threat, whilst Alexander Isak’s physicality and athleticism will mean that he will be deserving special attention from the ASM defence.

AS Monaco pre-match training at the Stade Louis II Wednesday evening, photo by Luke Entwistle for Monaco Life

It is therefore a relief that Monaco are able to once again call on Benoit Badiashile in defence who, along with Aleksandr Golovin, will return from suspension having had to sit out of Friday’s draw against Lille.

But unfortunately, Krépin Diatta, the scorer of ASM’s opening goal on Friday night who later went off injured, looks like being a lengthy absentee as he prepares for surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Reacting to the injury, Nico Kovac couldn’t give a return date for the Senegalese winger. “I am sad and disappointed to hear what is now a reality…It is going to be a long time, but no-one yet knows how long. We are going to miss him for some weeks and months. We are waiting for him, and hoping that he is back as soon as possible.”

AS Monaco are set to take on Real Soceidad at 9pm on Thursday at the Stade Louis II, and a win would secure qualification for ASM and see them progress to the much-coveted play-off phase of the competition.

 

 

Top photo by Luke Entwistle for Monaco Life

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBoris’ nightmare: It could happen to any of us

Editors pics

November 24, 2021 | Local News

Vroom Monaco showcases revolutionary South Korean start-ups

We discover the stories behind two standout start-ups at this year’s Vroom summit: L-Base and its treatment for lung cancer, and Prinker with its revolutionary temporary tattoos.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts solar capabilities with new parks

Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.

0
November 22, 2021 | Local News

SBM to turn Monaco into a ‘Winter Fantasy’ this season

The magic of Christmas is coming to Monaco with SBM's ‘Winter Fantasy’ schedule that includes everything from igloos in Casino Square to Santa at the Hermitage Hotel.

0
November 18, 2021 | Local News

“Plastic is not the problem, humans are the problem”

Zak Johnson is using the blockchain to put traceability into sustainability, allowing people to track plastic from the moment it is deposited to the time it is turned into high-end clothing.

0

daily

November 24, 2021 | Local News

ASM v Real Sociead: “Our ambition is to attack”

Luke Entwistle

Nico Kovac dispelled any idea that his side would play for a draw during a pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of their crunch Europa League clash.

0
November 24, 2021 | Local News

Boris’ nightmare: It could happen to any of us

Gavin Sharpe

As if mixing up his papers in the glare of the world’s press was not enough, what appeared to happen next to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was excruciating to watch.

0
November 24, 2021 | Local News

New film campaign targeting signs of violent crime

Stephanie Horsman

A documentary-style film highlighting the signs to look for in a person being abused has been created in Monaco to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

0
November 24, 2021 | Local News

Monaco readies itself for cycling festival

Luke Entwistle

The build-up to the first Beking cycling event in Monaco on Sunday has hit full speed with a social media campaign involving professional cyclists encouraging everyone to get involved.

0
MORE STORIES

New service from La Poste

Local News Staff Writer -
laposteMonaco’s postal service is offering a new service to both individuals and businesses that could save time waiting to be served when visiting a post office in person. Customers can order postage stamps and prepaid Chronopost envelopes for delivery at home one day later either by calling +377 99 99 80 20, or by visiting the website lapostemonaco.mc. The service is being launched in response to public demand, La Poste says. In related news, Post Offices in Monaco will be closed on Thursday, June 15, for the celebration of Corpus Christi, otherwise known as Fete Dieu. Friday, June 16, is not a public holiday, but some businesses will not be open as personnel “make the bridge” to the weekend and benefit from four days off.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15267

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8523

Grimaldi Forum inaugurates new terrace

The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.