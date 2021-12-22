ASM v Rennes preview: The supporters’ match

AS Monaco’s final match of 2021 has been dedicated to the fans, with youngsters and fan groups invited to support the side in their difficult tie against Rennes on Wednesday night.

Monaco fans’ have truly lived up to their slogan “Everywhere, always” this season, with Monaco taking a large following all around Europe. Last week, during the loss to PSG at the Parc des Princes, Monaco filled their 1,000 allocation, prompting the hierarchy of the club to recognise their continued support.

Amongst those to have taken up the offer are Liguria-based Italian fan group ‘Biancorossa’, who unfurled their banner for the first time against Red Star on Sunday. The group told Monaco Life that they are grateful for the gesture. “We think this event is a great way to say thank you to the fans for their support, and also to underline their importance,” said the group’s manager Mattia Rossi. “Furthermore, to organise all this just before Christmas is a very kind idea.”

The ‘Biancorossa’ group also sought to highlight the kindness shown by the club prior to this special fixture. “Personally, I would like to thank the AS Monaco Supporter Liaison Officer Paul Beurai, because he allowed all the children from amateur football teams from the Liguria region to attend the Stade Louis II for free, for this match, but also for a previous match played in December,” added Rossi.

Nico Kovac will be hoping that the home support can spur his side on to victory against a team that he has proclaimed are the best in the league. In Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, the Croat manager stated that, “Every game is difficult, and this game is very hard, because for me, at the moment, Rennes are the top team in Ligue 1.”

Kovac went on to wax lyrical about the various qualities of the opponent. “This is a top group of players. The coach is doing a great job, and the players are performing on a high level. Physically they are very intensive, very direct, very front-footed in attack, but also in defence. They play with a high line, play nice, fast football. This looks like a modern football team. There is no one player that is the star. This is a group, and this is the main strength of the team.”

Kovac will therefore be happy to welcome Benoit Badiashille back into the team as he returns from a thigh injury. However, he will still have to do without Ruben Aguilar who is still out with a broken nose, and Youssouf Fofana who is suspended.

Monaco currently sit in eighth position in Ligue 1, but a win on Wednesday night could take the Principality side as high as fifth if other results go their way. A win would also have the intangible benefit of finishing the year on a high, which would undoubtedly give the side momentum going into the new year.

Photo by AS Monaco