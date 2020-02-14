ASM welcomes new additions

AS Monaco has announced the arrival of Markus Breglec and Tyson Henly as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer respectively.

Appointed Chief Marketing Officer of AS Monaco, a newly created position, Markus Breglec’s mission will be to define and steer the club’s marketing, digital and communication strategy to ensure the development of the brand, increase its visibility and strengthen the link with fans and partners.

After more than 20 years with leading multinational companies in the sports and technology sectors (Nike, Adidas, Sony), the Bavarian native has a proven track record in the field of marketing and digital media.

He was vice president of marketing and sponsorship at HTC from 2013 to 2016, including managing the Champions League and Europa League partnership. Markus Breglec then held the position of marketing and media director at the Liverpool FC (2016-2019).

New Chief Commercial Officer of AS Monaco Tyson Henly arrives to develop and lead the club’s commercial and revenue strategy and related structure. With almost 25 years of experience leading the sales and commercialisation of major properties, including the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euros sponsorship divisions, Tyson Henly brings an international pedigree from both rights owner and media industry across the football and sports industry.

Tyson has worked for major media groups such as Omnicom and WPP and has held the position of director of sponsorship at UEFA and TEAM marketing.

Throughout his career, the Englishman has collaborated with major brands (Ford, PlayStation, Coca-Cola, Nissan, Sony, Heineken) as a rights owner or agency side advisor and has also delivered major brand deals with Premier League players.

During these years, Tyson Henly has developed an expertise in sales, sponsorship models, commercial contracts, activation and operational delivery and has worked with some of Europe’s top clubs. He now puts these skills at the service of AS Monaco, with the aim of perpetuating and attracting new global partnerships for the coming seasons.

