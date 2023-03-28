Athletics: Monaco runner Sonny Folcheri completes Six World Marathon Majors

Sonny Folcheri has beaten his own record in the Japan marathon to become Monaco’s quickest marathon runner of all time, whilst also completing the prestigious Six Marathon Majors.

Earlier this month, Monégasque runner Folcheri registered a time of 2h 45s on the streets of the Japanese capital. The performance, which he has described as the “peak of my running life,” in Monaco Matin sees him break the previous Monaco marathon record, which he himself set. Folcheri set his previous record in Sevilla in 2019.

Folcheri completes Six Marathon Majors

In completing the Tokyo Marathon, the 15th of his career, Folcheri also became part of the intimate Six Star Finishers circle, which includes runners that have crossed the finish line at the New York, Berlin, London, Boston, Chicago and Tokyo marathons. Around 8,000 runners worldwide have completed the feat.

“Completing the Six Marathon Challenge is what matters the most to me ahead of the time,” Folcheri told Monaco Life. “It is the act of completing the six marathon majors that matters the most for me, ahead of having run 2h 44m, or another time, or having completed a particular marathon. It was really about finishing the sixth biggest marathon in the world. That for me was the motor that kept me training for many years,” he continued.

Folcheri will next be in action at the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Switzerland on 11th June.

