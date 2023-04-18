Australian estate agent in custody for wife’s attempted murder in La Turbie

A mother-of-two is in a coma and her husband, believed to be an Australian real estate agent working in Monaco, is accused of her attempted murder, according to Monaco Matin.

Early reports by Monaco-Matin say that the incident occurred at the family home in La Turbie on Wednesday 12th April.

The husband, believed to be an Australian native aged in his 30s, is reportedly working as an estate agent in the Principality and has yet to be officially named by police, although the local newspaper has identified him as Damien C.

According to Monaco-Matin, the man called police to his home following the incident. An investigation has now been opened into “intentional violence committed against a spouse” as well as the charge of “attempted murder”.

The victim is reportedly a 33-year-old woman of Russian descent named Anna. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Her two children have been placed with family.

The accused has already served time in prison

Monaco-Matin reports that the accused has previously served time in prison following a money laundering conviction. At the time of the alleged attack, the offender was still subject to court supervision. The news outlet also reports that he went before a judge on Thursday 13th April.

Photo source: Remy Hellequin for Unsplash