Avenue de Fontvieille to reopen before Christmas

In a welcome change to the schedule, the Avenue de Fontvieille will reopen weeks earlier than initially planned due to advancements on the Ilot Pasteur project.

The Monegasque government has announced that the Avenue de Fontvieille, a major road link in the Principality, will fully open nearly three weeks ahead of schedule at 6pm on 23rd December.

This news will come as a relief to road users, and is thanks to the hard work of the project workers and the government’s push to allow access to this stretch of road before the busy holiday period traffic.

The total closure of this section of road since September has allowed for full, unobstructed access to the area by the construction companies, which collectively have intensified efforts over recent weeks in a bid to reopen to traffic before the initially predicted reopening date in mid-January.

The extension of the construction area in which the base of the future office building will be located has now been finished, and, with the exception of some occasional and temporary closures as needed, related to crane activity, for example, the Avenue de Fontvieille will now remain permanently open.

Ilot Pasteur (pictured) is an extensive construction project that will add more than 100,000m² to Monaco’s property footprint. It has been dubbed “one of the most important public projects in the Principality” and will include many new public facilities, including the Charles III College, the new Espace Léo Ferré, a media library, and 900-space public car park. Completion of the project is set for 2024.

Photo source: Monaco Government