Award winning chefs unite for good cause

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29738" align="alignnone" width="900"]Photo: DR[/caption] A delegation from the Tourism and Convention Department (DTC), accompanied by several Monegasque tourism partners, visited Chicago, Miami and New York in early March on a promotional tour organised by the North American representative office of the DTC. The Monegasque delegation, led by Corinne Kiabski, DTC's Director of Communications, and Laurence Aquilina, North America Market Manager, DTC Marketing and Sales, was accompanied by Gerard Arazo of the Columbus, Anne-Marie Pinsault from the Hotel Metropole and Alexandre Lebrat from SBM, as well as Dominique Milardi from Meridien Beach Plaza. Several events were held for journalists and high-end travel agents, touching on several themes. For example, the Ballets de Monte Carlo performed in Chicago during their American tour. In parallel, the Monte-Carlo Opera performed “Così Fan Tutte.” In Miami and New York, where the theme of oenology was in the spotlight, Dominique Milardi, President of the Monegasque Association of Sommeliers, offered exclusive and interactive champagne tastings to various invited audiences. On March 8, a press lunch was held at Alain Ducasse's restaurant in New York, Benoit. On March 9, to close the tour, an evening was hosted at City Winery whose aim was to strengthen the Principality's position as a tolerant and open destination for all. In total, nearly 200 people participated in the promotional tour. In 2017, the US was the fourth most represented country in terms of tourists staying in Monaco.https://monacolife.net/tourism-bureau-further-embraces-green-future/