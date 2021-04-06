Award winning chefs unite for good cause

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
5 Covid cases 5 Apr, 22 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 2,190 recoveries, 30 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 11,715 people vaccinated
SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.
A top official in the European Medicines Agency has said that there was a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.
The government is hoping private businesses will follow its lead and introduce new digital payslips, a move which will cut a half a tonne of paper usage each year by the State alone.
By the end of the summer, the French government anticipates that vaccination will have been possible for all adults who want to be vaccinated.
The world’s longest running reinsurance convention, the Rendez-Vous de Septembre, has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to pandemic fears.