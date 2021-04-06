Weather
Award winning chefs unite for good cause

By Stephanie Horsman - April 6, 2021

SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.

Over four days this month, the chefs of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) are joining forces with volunteers to offer packed lunches to people in need. This charitable act is being carried out in conjunction with Solidarpole, a Monegaque association whose aim is to carry out solidarity activities paying particular attention to the poor and young people.

Twelve chefs in teams of three are packaging their gastronomic creations over four days until 10th of April, to be distributed from the Forneaeu Economique in Nice. The idea is to offer a meal that includes a starter, a main and a dessert using only local, healthy products.

For example, Thierry Saez Manzanares, Chef of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, will make a tomato and mozzarella salad with tapenade and basil, whilst Chef Franck Lafon from the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo will offer pan-fried salmon and citrus quinoa. The Pastry Chef of Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, Cyril Natta, will round out the trio with a dessert based on vanilla cabbage and red berries.

The rest of the participating chefs are Jean-Philippe Borro and Nicolas Baygouri from the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, Richard Rubbini from Sporting Monte-Carlo, Marcel Ravin and Floriane Grand of Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort, Bertrand Duby from Mada One, Patrick Laine from the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Jean Laurent Basile of Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, and Cedric Campanella from One Monte-Carlo.

Over the four-day period, these chefs will turn out at least 340 packed lunches bound for the less fortunate.

The idea was initiated by Chef Marcel Ravin from the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort in 2016 and has taken on a life of its own since, with all of SBM’s chefs participating this year.

“Today more than ever, our establishments must be committed and united in the face of economic and social challenges,” said Jean-Jacques Pergant, Director of Hotel Operations of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group. “We are proud of these initiatives put in place by our chefs who support the continued action of Monegasque charities such as Solidarpole.”

