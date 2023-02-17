Axel Disasi gives Monaco upper hand in Europa League classic

A long-range stunner from an unlikely source, Axel Disasi, in injury time against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday gives AS Monaco a slender lead (2-3) ahead of the second leg.

Les Monégasques got off to a flier against their German opponents at the BayArena. Under pressure from Breel Embolo, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky put the ball into his own net to give Monaco the lead.

However, on the return from the dressing room, Philippe Clement’s men were pegged back. Moussa Diaby got the equaliser before Florian Wirtz gave Xabi Alonso’s side the advantage.

In this topsy-turvy tie, Monaco would have the last laugh. Krépin Diatta restored parity with a brilliant finish. Both sides looked to be heading back to the Stade Louis II honours even, but captain Disasi stepped up in injury time, scoring the winner to send the 500 travelling fans into pandemonium.

“I’m very happy because we’ve passed a milestone. We managed to react having been behind,” said Clement post-match, who added that the motion of Disasi’s winner may have been “the most beautiful” since his arrival at Monaco.

Les Monégasques have a trip to Stade Brestois on Sunday before attempting to see out the job against Leverkusen at the Louis II next Thursday.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by AS Monaco