Back to a St Tropez summer

Just a few weeks ago, a weekend trip in St Tropez felt so far away. I was dreaming about tanning on the beach, enjoying a nice lunch at the beach club with a glass of rosé, and dressing up for dinner at one of the glamorous restaurants in town.

We were all on lockdown at home, and I am sure I was not the only one realising how often I underrated these moments in life and promised myself that from now on, I will be more grateful!

Summer arrived, and here I am again, sitting on the terrace of the historical café Le Sénéquier, eating the traditional Tarte Tropézienne and drinking a Café Granité. I could sit here for hours watching people and enjoying the view over the port and the yachts. I escaped to St Tropez for the weekend, curious to see how restaurants and boutiques are coping in trying to keep clients and staff safe, preventing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Summer holidays will be different for most this year, meaning that many of us will plan our trips differently. As a real estate professional, I have seen a high demand in rentals of big villas and a high percentage of these clients are Monegasque residents. Many families might opt for quality time spent in a prestige villa, with a swimming pool and surrounded by nature, rather than sleeping in hotels or flying abroad to one of the Greek or Spanish islands.

I personally have a positive feeling for this summer season in St Tropez, that will attract high-end tourism and European families

Hotels were still closed when I was visiting but opening again by the end of June. Byblos for example, is officially opening on June 18th.

All boutiques were open but at the entrance of each store, a mask and gel were available and obligatory. While strolling around I paid a visit to the Parisian brand L.D.B.. I like this brand because they use organic garments such as soy fibre and yarn from eucalyptus wood. The apparel is comfortable and the price is very accessible. I actually bought myself a boho-chic outfit, very Tropezienne style!

I must admit, I was positively impressed by the improvements made in the restaurants and the efforts of owners, considering the difficulties they have been through due to Covid-19. In all the restaurants I dined, the menus had changed and the quality had improved significantly, and I was happy to feel the positive vibes around. Waiters in restaurants were all wearing masks but guests were not obliged to wear one.

Menus are mostly digital, to be read directly from the phone.

The beach clubs in St Tropez here are my favourite part of the day. The legendary Club 55 and the trendy Verde Beach are on my top list favourites.

On 11th June, ​The Strand​ opened their doors, welcomed by the legend DJ Jack.E. This restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in town, originally called Palmyre.

DJ Jack.E – resident DJ of Les Caves du Roy and part owner of The Strand – told me the secret behind the romantic and mysterious atmosphere of the place: back in the days it was a so-called “bordel” …!

My review: delicious meat, warm and romantic atmosphere.