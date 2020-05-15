Weather
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Back to work for Ballets de Monte-Carlo

By Stephanie Horsman - May 15, 2020

All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules. 

The Ballet was given the all-clear to start work again on 4th May and began by taking measures to ensure the health and safety of all involved. The studios were thoroughly disinfected, and dancers were advised of the precautions needed to be taken, such as regular hand washing, social distancing, masks, temperature taking, and use of sanitising gel which is provided by dispensers in the studio.

Dancers were given masks specially designed for them by the costumers of the ballet.

As a second line of defence, the Monegasque Red Cross carried out Covid-19 blood screening tests last Wednesday at the Atelier des Ballets de Monte-Carlo on all of the Ballet’s dancers and staff in order to verify the immunity of each. This was a required step for the troupe before the resumption of any activity would be considered.

These measures will allow the company’s dancers to resume training in the safest possible environment and will be closely monitored by their health teams.

 

 

