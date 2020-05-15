Back to work for Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Saturday, May 16, 2020
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules.
Sylvie Biancheri speaks to Monaco Life about how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the Grimaldi Forum, an institution which generates €68 million in spin-offs for the Principality.
The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra recently released a special lockdown performance titled ‘Someday we’ll all be free’, supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco.
A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.