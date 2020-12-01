Backlash over school naming in Cap d’Ail

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new Covid cases on 1 Dec. brings total to 617: 9 hospitalised, 6 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 25 home monitored, 559 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo: Cap d’Ail Mayor Xavier Beck, source Twitter
The Mayor of Nice is amongst thousands of petitioners calling for the French government to reopen ski stations this Christmas.
A range of new regulations have been put towards the Environment Council in Monaco, including more government subsidies to reduce energy consumption in the Principality.
Parents of the newly opened school in Cap d’Ail are not particularly pleased with the mayor’s proposed plan to rename it after slain teacher Samuel Paty.
Ferrari teammates Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc nearly collided at the Bahrain Grand Prix and Vettel was clearly none too pleased with the Monegasque’s moves.