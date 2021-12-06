Bal de Noël raising funds for Princess Charlene Foundation

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
This year’s edition of the Bal de Noël will feature dinner and a show as well as an auction to raise funds to the Princess Charlene Foundation.
Monaco Foundry has just announced that British billionaire entrepreneur Jim Mellon will be investing in the company to take it to the next level.
Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix played host to one of the most memorable and dramatic F1 races in recent history, treating us to multiple red flags and collisions between the title rivals.
AS Monaco continued on their recent upward trajectory with a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, leaving Nico Kovac’s men just a point off the European places.
AS Monaco basketball ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday, overcoming a three-point deficit going into the final quarter to beat Reims 90-83 at the Salle Gaston Médecin.