Bal de Noël raising funds for Princess Charlene Foundation

[caption id="attachment_20064" align="alignnone" width="575"]Jamie McCourt Photo: Twitter Business Insider[/caption] Los Angeles Dodgers CEO Jamie McCourt is about to be nominated as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco, according to a White House report. Ms McCourt is a 63-year-old businesswoman, rather than a career diplomat, who has founded several successful companies and co-owned the Los Angeles' Major League Baseball team. She speaks French and has lived extensively abroad where she has been active in business ventures with a focus on sport, law, finance, education and real estate. Ms McCourt is a graduate with a Bachelor's degree from Georgetown University before studying law at University of Maryland School of Law. She also earned a Master's from MIT/Sloan School of Management.https://monacolife.net/?p=8426https://monacolife.net/?p=15106