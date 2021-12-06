Weather
4 ° C
4°C
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 6 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 118 home monitored, 3,736 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Bal de Noël raising funds for Princess Charlene Foundation

Bal de Noël raising funds for Princess Charlene Foundation

By Stephanie Horsman - December 6, 2021

This year’s edition of the Bal de Noël will feature dinner and a show as well as an auction to raise funds to the Princess Charlene Foundation.

Now in its 16th year, the Bal de Noël, founded by Sandrine Knoell, is one of the highlights of the holiday season, attracting not only a sparkling guest list but an equally impressive committee.

This year, the ball will be held on 11th December with an 8pm start in the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris. The 2021 theme is based on the perennial holiday favourite, The Nutcracker, and has a programme to bring out the true spirit of Christmas in all.

There will be an elegant dinner as well as a show, singers and a magical holiday-inspired atmosphere.

Just as important as the fun to be had is the good cause it supports. An auction organised by Sotheby’s will raise funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation. Going under the gavel will be a diverse range of items including donations from luxury watch brand Hublot, Armand de Brignac Champagne, Lorenza von Stein luxury real estate, stylist Oscar Scirè and Lady Monika del Campo Bacardi.

The “International Action Committee”, who helped make the evening possible along with Ms Knoell, is comprised of Princess Camilla de Bourbon of the Two Sicilies of Rome, Paris and Monaco; Lady Monika del Campo Bacardi of Bayfield Hall; the Marchioness Roberta Gilardi-Sestito of Lugano; Anne Black from New York: Donatella Campioni from Monaco; Ekatarina Butorina from Moscow; Lene Gianni from Rome; Elisa Giusti from Florence; Celina Lafuente de Lavotha from Monaco and Buenos Aires, Inna Maier from Minsk and Monaco, and Elizabeth Wessel from Monaco.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHospitality staff: no health pass, no work
Next articleRoca make comeback win against Reims

Editors pics

December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0
December 2, 2021 | Local News

F1’s Lando Norris reveals move to Monaco

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris has announced his move to Monaco, joining other racing greats including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in becoming residents of the Principality.

0
December 1, 2021 | Local News

Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.

0
November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0

daily

December 6, 2021 | Culture

Jim Mellon invests in start-up accelerator Monaco Foundry

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Foundry has just announced that British billionaire entrepreneur Jim Mellon will be investing in the company to take it to the next level. 

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

Title race in Saudi Arabia turns nasty

Luke Entwistle

Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix played host to one of the most memorable and dramatic F1 races in recent history, treating us to multiple red flags and collisions between the title rivals.

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

In-form Monaco thump lowly Metz

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco continued on their recent upward trajectory with a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, leaving Nico Kovac’s men just a point off the European places.

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

Roca make comeback win against Reims

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco basketball ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday, overcoming a three-point deficit going into the final quarter to beat Reims 90-83 at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

0
MORE STORIES

Businesswoman nominated US Ambassador to France and...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_20064" align="alignnone" width="575"]Jamie McCourt Photo: Twitter Business Insider Jamie McCourt Photo: Twitter Business Insider[/caption] Los Angeles Dodgers CEO Jamie McCourt is about to be nominated as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco, according to a White House report. Ms McCourt is a 63-year-old businesswoman, rather than a career diplomat, who has founded several successful companies and co-owned the Los Angeles' Major League Baseball team. She speaks French and has lived extensively abroad where she has been active in business ventures with a focus on sport, law, finance, education and real estate. Ms McCourt is a graduate with a Bachelor's degree from Georgetown University before studying law at University of Maryland School of Law. She also earned a Master's from MIT/Sloan School of Management.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8426

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15106

New Minister holds first press briefing

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has spoken to the local press to lay out his plans for the future of the Principality.