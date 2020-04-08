Weather
18 ° C
18°C
9°C
Sunny
Wednesday, April 8, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 79 in Monaco: 4 cured, 9 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

Ballets de Monte Carlo breaks confinement grind

Ballets de Monte Carlo breaks confinement grind

By Stephanie Horsman - April 8, 2020

The Ballets de Monte Carlo is televising La Belle, a full-length ballet, on Saturday evening via two media outlets to entertain lockdown crowds all over the region.

If people can’t attend the ballet, let the ballet come to the people. On Saturday 11th April the Ballets de Monte Carlo will be televising La Belle at 5pm on both Monaco Info channel and France 3 PACA TV.

For those not in the area but still wishing to be a part of the magic, the ballet will be streamed live on the websites of both channels. Monaco Info’s link can be found on https://bit.ly/2JI8nO6 and France 3’s on https://bit.ly/39MTft9.

The ballet, choreographed by long-time director and choreographer to the Ballets de Monte Carlo Jean-Christophe Maillot, and set to Tchaïkovski’s haunting music, is a beautiful and thought-provoking twist on the classic fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty.

The story revolves around her life and mimics the rites of passage most women go through in their lives. Based on the lesser-known second half of the story, the part after Sleeping Beauty is awoken by her prince, it tells of how life was not happily-ever-after. The girl, now Queen, is threatened by her stepmother, the sorceress Maleficent.

Wicked to her core, Maleficent is the personification of unpleasantness within the story.

“Maleficent is like a magnet, sucking in all of our fears and taboos,” said Maillot of his character’s portrayal. “I created an androgynous, ambiguous being that is far from a straightforward symbol, and that might be a potential partner for Sleeping Beauty. Although the character embodies evil, evil is nevertheless difficult to define. My ballets always reject Manichaeism, the concept of evil versus good.”

La Belle is portrayed by Olga Smirnova wearing costumes from the 2016 production and the ballet is one hour 50 minutes in duration.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe fear of being sick

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

April 8, 2020 | Local News

Ballets de Monte Carlo breaks confinement grind

Stephanie Horsman

The Ballets de Monte Carlo is televising La Belle, a full-length ballet, on Saturday evening via two media outlets to entertain lockdown crowds all over the region.

0
April 8, 2020 | Local News

The fear of being sick

Irina Peterson

One thing that I am sure paralyses many of us with fear, is the idea of us and our loved ones getting sick. This is what happened to me two months ago...

0
April 7, 2020 | Local News

AMSN opens new safety centre

Cassandra Tanti

Digital security is still a key focus in the Principality despite the current crisis.

0
April 7, 2020 | Local News

Bikini maker and drone company step up

Stephanie Horsman

Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
MORE STORIES

Special commemorative supplement as Monaco’s Princely twins...

Local News Staff Writer -
twinssupTo celebrate the second birthdays of Hereditary Prince Jacques and HSH Princess Gabriella, Monaco’s official publication, le Journal de Monaco, is publishing a supplement devoted to the event and embellished with many photographs. This week le Journal de Monaco will not appear online on Friday, as is customary, but on Saturday, December 10, at 5:05 pm, the exact time of the delivery of the children two years ago. The Journal and the special supplement will be available for €1.90 from December 12, at the Journal’s headquarters, located at the Ministry of State, Place de la Visitation-Monaco Ville. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 5 pm.

Prince’s foundation helps Bangladesh cope with climate...

News Cassandra Tanti -
‘When the Rain Falls’ program, backed by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is changing the lives of people in Bangladesh by empowering locals with the means to adapt to the climate emergency.  