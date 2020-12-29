Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
4 new Covid cases on 28 Dec. brings total to 803: 8 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 53 home monitored, 686 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo: Scene from Core Meu, source Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo
Prince Albert has returned to the region ravaged by Storm Alex in October to show his continued support and handover some much needed equipment for rebuilding efforts.
Environment Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia has spoken candidly about the Principality’s past, continuing and future roles in the fight against climate change.
Former dancers from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have created a world first: an on-demand video platform allowing audiences to get up close and personal with dancers and their shows.
Louis Ducruet’s big move from Monaco to Nottingham Forest was not a straight path. It came only after a call from François Modesto turned his head and sealed the deal.