Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

[caption id="attachment_22517" align="alignleft" width="225"]HE Ms. Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the IAEA. Photo: DC[/caption] A Monegasque delegation, led by HE Mrs Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the IAEA, and composed of Benjamin Labarrère, Counselor at the Embassy of Monaco in Germany and Tidiani Couma, Secretary of External Relations in the Directorate of International Affairs, took part in the 61st General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was held in Vienna from September 18 to 22, 2017. In a speech during the plenary session, HE Mrs Isabelle Berro-Amadei recalled the remarks HSH the Sovereign Prince made the previous year at the Scientific Forum organised by the IAEA: "Monaco fully endorses the strong commitment to build a peaceful and better world through of the use of nuclear applications for sustainable development.” In particular, the Ambassador stressed the Principality's commitment to two major aspects of the peaceful use of nuclear technology: environmental protection and the promotion of global health. At the Treaty Event, HE Ms. Isabelle Berro-Amadei presented the Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Yukiya Amano, with the Instrument of Accession of Monaco to the Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material , of which the IAEA is the depository. The Convention, which entered into force on February 8, 1987, includes provisions on the protection of nuclear materials during their international transport, penalising offenders and ensuring international cooperation and the exchange of information. The amendment to the Convention extends its scope and, in particular, reduces the risk of a terrorist attack involving nuclear material.[caption id="attachment_9637" align="alignnone" width="453"]Photo: Mme Valérie Bruell-Melchior. Copyright Direction de la Communication[/caption]