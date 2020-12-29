Weather
2 ° C
2°C
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new Covid cases on 28 Dec. brings total to 803: 8 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 53 home monitored, 686 recoveries, 3 deaths

Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

By Stephanie Horsman - December 29, 2020

Former dancers from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have created a “first in the world of dance” – an on-demand video platform allowing audiences to get up close and personal with the dancers and shows.

The new digital platform, bmcstream.com, will be officially launched on 5th January 2021, giving viewers an opportunity to follow the daily life and work of the company from up to four different camera angles.

The platform was created by two former dancers Quinn Pendleton and Ediz Erguc and is coordinated by their digital agency Équilibre in Monaco.

The new approach certainly reflects the times. Covid has forced the cancellation of shows all year and many dance companies have simply stopped performing. The Ballets de Monte-Carlo is one of the few who has carried on, and in fact has increased the number of performances in Monaco throughout December.

With no end in sight to social distancing and health restrictions, Quinn Pendleton and Ediz Erguc took lemons and made lemonade in creating bmcstream.mc. This format allows those outside the Principality, as well as local fans, to access the work being done by Jean-Christophe Maillot’s troupe, including rehearsal, interviews and behind-the-scenes.

The digital initiative follows the success of the ballet’s lockdown video called Wake Up, which got two million hits on YouTube.

“The reality of social networks is indisputable. Even if it is not my world, it is an aberration not to realise that it is a reality,” said Jean-Christophe Maillot to Monaco Matin. “We have developed on these networks for four years. But at the time of this crisis, it is unbearable for me to hear that we have to reinvent ourselves. We must stop making ourselves believe that we are going to be able to do the equivalent of a live performance on digital. But, instead of substituting live performance for a digital vision, I wanted this platform to have an additional asset in the dissemination of our work internationally.”  

Four camera angles allow for different perspectives and atmospheres. A traditional wide angle shot faces the stage, as well as one from backstage, the edge of the stage and the side of the stage.

The €5 monthly fee is a bargain considering regular ticket prices are far above that, plus this gives viewers the security of watching from home, a safer and more comforting alternative for some than a crowded theatre. For those not convinced or ready to subscribe, there is a pay-per-view option for €12.

Core Meu will be the first performance to go live on 5th January, followed by others in March and May.

 

Photo: Scene from Core Meu, source Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDucruet wants to raise bar for Nottingham
Next articleWhat is Monaco’s environmental action plan?

Editors pics

December 27, 2020 | Local News

Christmas at the Palace

Princess Charlene has spread a little virtual Christmas cheer, sharing hilarious snaps of Prince Albert getting in the festive spirit - a playful contrast to the Palace's holiday family portrait.

0
December 22, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

0
December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0
December 16, 2020 | Local News

Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.  

0

daily

December 29, 2020 | Local News

Prince continues to rally behind storm victims

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has returned to the region ravaged by Storm Alex in October to show his continued support and handover some much needed equipment for rebuilding efforts.

0
December 29, 2020 | Local News

What is Monaco’s environmental action plan?

Stephanie Horsman

Environment Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia has spoken candidly about the Principality’s past, continuing and future roles in the fight against climate change.

0
December 29, 2020 | Local News

Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

Stephanie Horsman

Former dancers from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have created a world first: an on-demand video platform allowing audiences to get up close and personal with dancers and their shows.

0
December 29, 2020 | Local News

Ducruet wants to raise bar for Nottingham

Cassandra Tanti

Louis Ducruet’s big move from Monaco to Nottingham Forest was not a straight path. It came only after a call from François Modesto turned his head and sealed the deal.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince to visit Canada, meet PM Trudeau

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30766" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Flickr Steve Jurvetson Photo: Flickr Steve Jurvetson[/caption] Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced that Prince Albert will visit Canada from May 7 to 8. During the visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and the Sovereign Prince Albert will discuss “our shared commitment to the Paris Agreement, and the actions our countries are taking to address climate change and protect the world's oceans,” the Prime Minister’s office said on May 1. They will also discuss the work of the Canadian chapter of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which focuses particularly on the Canadian Arctic, including its communities, biodiversity, and oceans. "Canada and Monaco are partners in the fight against climate change, and share a commitment to protect our world's oceans," Prime Minister Trudeau said. "I look forward to meeting with Prince Albert to discuss how we can work together to promote further action and leave a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations.” This will be the first formal meeting between the Prime Minister and Prince Albert.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/canadians-in-monaco-celebrate-150-a-monaco-life-original-series/

Monaco at the 61st IAEA General Conference

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22517" align="alignleft" width="225"]HE Ms. Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the IAEA.  Photo: DC HE Ms. Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the IAEA.  Photo: DC[/caption] A Monegasque delegation, led by HE Mrs Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the IAEA, and composed of Benjamin Labarrère, Counselor at the Embassy of Monaco in Germany and Tidiani Couma, Secretary of External Relations in the Directorate of International Affairs, took part in the 61st General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was held in Vienna from September 18 to 22, 2017. In a speech during the plenary session, HE Mrs Isabelle Berro-Amadei recalled the remarks HSH the Sovereign Prince made the previous year at the Scientific Forum organised by the IAEA: "Monaco fully endorses the strong commitment to build a peaceful and better world through of the use of nuclear applications for sustainable development.” In particular, the Ambassador stressed the Principality's commitment to two major aspects of the peaceful use of nuclear technology: environmental protection and the promotion of global health. At the Treaty Event, HE Ms. Isabelle Berro-Amadei presented the Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Yukiya Amano, with the Instrument of Accession of Monaco to the Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material , of which the IAEA is the depository. The Convention, which entered into force on February 8, 1987, includes provisions on the protection of nuclear materials during their international transport, penalising offenders and ensuring international cooperation and the exchange of information. The amendment to the Convention extends its scope and, in particular, reduces the risk of a terrorist attack involving nuclear material.

READ MOREMonaco and IAEA cooperation presented at the UN

[caption id="attachment_9637" align="alignnone" width="453"]Photo: Mme Valérie Bruell-Melchior. Copyright Direction de la Communication Photo: Mme Valérie Bruell-Melchior. Copyright Direction de la Communication[/caption]