Friday, March 6, 2020

Business & Finance

Monaco Life

Barclays named best private bank in Monaco for Sustainable and Impact

By Cassandra Tanti - March 6, 2020

Euromoney has announced Barclays Private Bank as the best private bank in Monaco for ESG/Impact Investing, according to its 2020 Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey.

The survey, which is based on peer review, covers 16 different product and client categories on a global and regional basis, and has ranking results in 50 countries.

“These awards recognise the best in the industry and we are proud that the market and our peers acknowledge our leading position in ESG/Impact Investing in Monaco,” said Jean-Christophe Gerard, Head of Barclays Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland. “This, along with our increase of market share within the Principality, further demonstrates our local expertise with global reach makes us uniquely placed to deliver bespoke services and a unique product offering for our clients.”

This year, 791 institutions took part in the survey, which also recognised Barclays Private Bank’s newly introduced Next Generation service and Servicing Business Owners proposition, as well as its services for high net worth clients (US$ 5m to US$ 30m) in the UK regional list.

“Families in the Principality increasingly want their investment portfolios to reflect their values,” added Damian Payiatakis, Head of Impact Investing, noted. “Over the last few years, Barclays has integrated consideration of ESG and impact into our investment process and offerings, so it’s an honour to be recognised for these efforts. We are pleased to guide an increasing number of clients in how to protect and grow their assets, whilst making a positive contribution to our world.”

The awards were presented at the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management survey awards dinner on 18th February at The Guildhall in London. The event was also attended by Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, Princess Anne of Edinburgh.

 

 

