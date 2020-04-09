Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, April 10, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 81 in Monaco: 4 cured, 10 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

Barclay’s unveils aid for coronavirus relief

Barclay’s unveils aid for coronavirus relief

By Stephanie Horsman - April 9, 2020

Banking giant Barclays has announced the launch of a £100 million package in an effort to help those most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The association, called the Barclays Foundation, will split the £100 million earmarked for the programme in half. £50 million has been committed to charities and organisations, the other half is set up as an employee donation matching scenario.

The associations benefitting from the generous donation will go directly to charities helping the most vulnerable during the health crisis. The lion’s share will go to UK-based organisations, but some will be made available to help out in places such as India, the United States and other countries where Barclays has a presence.

The main focus of the monies will be on the elderly and those most susceptible to the virus, as well as supporting health care and other key workers who are tirelessly helping the sick and people in need.

The second £50 million is headed for a donation matching programme. The bank is promising £1 for every £1 pound donated by employees to charities of their choosing, so long as they are amongst those working in the fight against the impact of the virus.

The pledges have already started coming in and include contributions by several senior executives, such as Nigel Higgins, chair of Barclays PLC, Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays Group, and Tushar Morzaria, the group finance director, who have already pledged a third of their salaries over a six month period.

“As a bank we have been doing all we can to look after our customers, clients, and colleagues through this crisis, made possible by tens of thousands of amazing and dedicated Barclays people around the world who have been doing their utmost to keep our services running, and support the economy,” said Mr Staley about the launch of the package.

“We want to do more to back the communities in which we live and work, and to provide help to those who have been hardest hit by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s why we’ve launched this community aid package, which we hope will make a positive difference, working with charity partners here in the UK and around the world to deliver help where it’s needed most.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDrone keeps an eye on streets of Monaco
Next articleHow not to achieve behavioural change

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

April 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

Additional support for businesses

Cassandra Tanti

The government has bolstered some of the support systems it introduced recently for businesses in the Principality.

0
April 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

Barclay’s unveils aid for coronavirus relief

Stephanie Horsman

Banking giant Barclays has announced the launch of a £100 million package in an effort to help those most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

0
April 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco Telecom acquisition complete

Stephanie Horsman

The Maltese Communication Authority has approved a €250 million corporate contract between Monaco Telecom and Malta’s leading telecommunications company, Vodaphone Malta.

0
April 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Back to business at Larvotto construction site

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is reopening the Larvotto construction site to workers, saying the beach project is “essential for the development of the Principality”.

0
MORE STORIES

Julius Baer bolsters Latin American business

Business & Finance Staff Writer -

Julius-Baer-BANKJulius Baer Group, Switzerland’s third-largest wealth manager, has hired several private bankers from HSBC Holdings to bolster its Latin American business, according to three reliable sources.

The bankers are based in Monaco and Switzerland, said one of the sources, asking not to be identified. More may be hired in Monaco, one of Julius Baer’s European hubs serving Latin American clients, said another person. Officials at Julius Baer and HSBC declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Julius Baer has acquired businesses and hired bankers to compete with larger wealth managers such as UBS Group and Credit Suisse Group. The firm has signed more than 200 client relationship managers from Credit Suisse and other Swiss, Asian and British private banks this year, CEO Boris Collardi said last month.

Albert Henriques also joined Julius Baer from HSBC as chief executive officer in Monaco.

HSBC is in the process of divesting a portfolio of Latin American client assets in Switzerland to Banco Santander as the British lender restructures its private bank, people familiar with the matter said last month that the deal may include $4 billion to $6 billion of assets under management, according to the people close to the deal.

 
Monaco marina

The future of real estate at the...

What is tokenisation: money, shares in a company or a piece of real estate could all be represented by tokens recorded on a blockchain.