Base to be installed for Palais Honoria project

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
As part of the newly approved Palais Honoria housing project, a gantry will be installed above Boulevard de Belgique, creating temporary traffic impediments in the area.
In an effort to lessen the strain on residents and to avoid the excessive use of public space during the construction phases of the new Palais Honoria operation, a platform will be built to house the necessary heavy equipment, such as a crane, cameras or signals, during the project.
The gantry will be erected at night to ensure the least possible disruption between 9pm and 5am from Tuesday 14th January to Tuesday 21st January, except on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of January.
A traffic ban will be in effect between the Boulevard de Jardin Exotique / Boulevard de Belgique roundabout and the Bosio / Boulevard de Belgique roundabout except for residents who require access to their homes or to the Bosio car park.
The Palais Honoria will occupy 2 Boulevard de Belgique and will compel the demolition of the current Palais Honoria buildings as well as the Villa Le Mas. In addition to the 65 apartments it will create, there will be a crèche, two new commercial premises and 173 new parking spaces built. The expected cost of the project is €61.5 million and the project is due to start this month.
Photo: Government of Monaco © DR
General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.
As part of the newly approved Palais Honoria housing project, a gantry will be installed above Boulevard de Belgique, creating temporary traffic impediments in the area.
Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and Prince's Palace Library, and Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, have been distinguished by the French High Authorities.
As several French cities, most notably Rennes, adopt bans on greenhouse gas emitting patio heaters, Monaco has been called upon to take a stand.