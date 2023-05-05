Basketball: Euroleague decider heading to the Principality

Just like last year, AS Monaco Basketball’s place in the Euroleague Final Four will be decided by the fifth game of the series, following a resounding defeat against Maccabi Tel Aviv (104-69). This time, however, the Roca Team will have home-court advantage.

Thursday saw the latest turn of a thrilling series between the Israeli side and Monaco. The latter could have sealed their place in the Final Four in Kaunas, and after a solid first quarter (17-24), looked on course to do so.

However, Maccabi, carried by the vocal home crowd, scored 20 consecutive points without reply to switch the momentum of the match drastically, and the Roca Team never managed to arrest the slide.

“Match five will be life or death”

Monaco were bleeding points, much to the visible frustration of Sasa Obradovic, who saw himself sent off. The Roca Team could never claw their way back into the game, suffering a heavy defeat (104-69), meaning that their progression in the Euroleague will be decided by next Wednesday’s match at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

“We took a hit tonight,” began Donatas Motiejunas. “We saw two teams with different attitudes. One that was battling to survive, and another with selfish players that didn’t share the ball. The coach, as well as players like myself, will have to find the words to remotivate everyone. Match five will be life or death. We will have to give everything,” he added.

Photo by AS Monaco Basketball