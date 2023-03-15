Basketball: Mike James suspended by Roca Team

AS Monaco Basketball’s star player, Mike James, has been suspended by the club after the American point guard “broke internal rules”.

The news was announced in a short press release from the club late on Tuesday and didn’t divulge the nature of the rule break nor his duration of absence from the Roca Team.

James, who arrived at the start of last season, has been absent from the club’s last two games, both of which Monaco have won, with a sprained index finger. Prior to that, there had been signs of tension between the player and coach Sasa Obradovic.

The pair had a very public disagreement during the Roca Team’s defeat against Barcelona in the Euroleague in late February. James was seen arguing with the Serbian coach with the game still in progress and then threw the ball into the advertising hoardings out of frustration.

“Mike is still the biggest talent in this team.”

Despite a complete squad overhaul in the summer, which notably saw the arrivals of Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd, James remains the man with the keys to the Monégasque project, despite a cold relationship with head coach Obradovic.

“We don’t have to like each other to advance together. We have the same objective. Mike is still the biggest talent in this team,” said Obradovic not long after his arrival at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

He may be the most talented player in the squad, but they’ll now have to live without him, as the team looks to consolidate their Euroleague playoff place without him. Naturally, there are now real doubts regarding the longevity of James’ and Monaco’s collaboration.

Photo by AS Monaco Basket