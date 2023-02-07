Basketball: Roca team cruising atop the Betclic Elite

AS Monaco Basketball registered a sixth consecutive win in the Betclic Elite on Sunday, defeating Paris (103-81) to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Monaco were coming off the back of an agonisingly narrow defeat in the Euroleague against Real Madrid but produced the perfect result in front of another sizeable crowd at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

The victory is the Roca Team’s seventeenth in the French division, three more than their closest rival Boulogne-Levallois (14 wins). The usual suspects, Mike James (18 points) and Élie Okobo (11 points) were on hand to keep the Monaco scoreboard ticking.

Jaron Blossomgame (18 points, seven rebounds) was also instrumental, the American growing into the season, and becoming increasingly influential as it progresses. Chima Moneke (18 points, six rebounds), who replaced the departed captain Adrien Moerman is also proving to be an astute piece of business, and certainly made his presence felt against Paris during a solid 30-minute showing.

It was also a special day for youngster Ambroise Couture, who made his Monaco debut, and also registered his first points, advancing into the key for a simple, but well-executed two-pointer. The Roca Team’s impressive efficiency and attacking flair allowed them to pierce the 100-point mark for the thrid time since January 26th.

The omens are positive this season, not just in the Euroleague, where Monaco, in their second season, are showing clear signs of growth, but also in the Betclic Elite. Sasa Obradovic’s men seem to be advancing serenely towards qualification for the end of season play-offs, allowing them to blood in younger faces, whilst resting central figures for those big European nights.

“I had a very good Sunday. It’s for this kind of match that we play basketball. It was impressive to witness, especially after a difficult week. Now, we have a bit of time to rest and to prepare for Asvel. That will be handy for us,” said Obradovic post-match.

Monaco are next in action against French rivals Asvel in the Euroleague at the Salle Gaston Médecin on Friday night.

Photo by AS Monaco Basket