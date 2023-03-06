Basketball: Roca Team imperious in Nanterre thrashing

AS Monaco Basketball dazzled fans with an offensive festival over the weekend, emphatically dispatching Nanterre (108-87) in the Betclic Elite to further solidify their position at the top of the table.

Between the visits of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Panathinaikos to the Salle Gaston Médecin, Monaco had to attend to domestic matters. The Roca Team are top of the Betclic Elite and qualification to the end-of-season playoffs already seems a foregone conclusion, but maintaining positive momentum is key for Sasa Obradovic’s side, who have many hurdles yet to overcome this season if they are to obtain silverware.

Yoan Makoundou steps up

Monaco are experiencing a revival of sorts, and Sunday’s victory against Nanterre further evidenced that. It was another emphatic attacking display from the Principality side, who once again broke the 100-point mark on their way to a serene victory.

As is often the case, the Roca Team heavily rotated for the domestic division. Yoan Makoundou (24 points, nine rebounds) has always heeded the call when needed this season, and this was no different on Sunday. The Frenchman was pivotal on both sides of the court, as was Alpha Diallo (22 points), who has become a very essential cog in the Monégasque machine.

A “serious” victory

The same is true of Mike James (13 points, 13 assists), who sometimes takes a more back-seat role in these Betclic Elite ties, but who was crucial in allowing Monaco to flow in attack. Bar the first quarter (25-25), the Roca Team won every other, registering 30 or more points twice.

“It was a very serious match on our part. I am happy with the victory and the performance on the court. With the Euroleague coming up, it’s a good thing,” said Obradovic post-match.

Monaco now prepare for the returns of former Roca players Paris Lee and Dwayne Bacon, who both ply their trade for Panathinaikos. Currently fifth in the Euroleague, a victory is vital for Obradovic’s side, who are looking to secure home-court advantage for the end-of-season play-offs.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by AS Monaco Basket