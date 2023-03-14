Basketball: Roca Team make it three wins in five days against Roanne

AS Monaco Basketball have capped a brilliant week with one final victory. After consecutive wins in the Euroleague in the space of mere hours, the Roca Team beat Roanne (74-85) over the weekend.

Monaco’s recent form has proven that February was merely a blip. Amidst rising tensions, Sasa Obradovic has managed to steady the ship, and it feels once again as though everyone is pulling in the same direction.

Monaco rally late against Baskonia

Only 48 hours separated the Roca Team’s Euroleague ties against Panathinaikos and Baskonia. The odds were stacked against Monaco. As well as a tight turnaround, the side would be without Mike James due to an index finger injury, and they would face a Baskonia side last Friday night that are imperious on their imposing home court, which was filled with a 15,000-strong crowd on the night.

In the absence of James, this was truly a collective victory with five players scoring 14 points or more. Jordan Loyd (19 points), Elie Okobo (18 points) and Alpha Diallo (17 points) have been consistent and crucial for Monaco this season, and it was no different against Baskonia.

Loyd, Okobo and Chima Moneke (14 points, 13 rebounds) were all key in particular in the final quarter, as Monaco overturned a deficit to make the break and once again register over 100 points. The victory (93-102) consolidates the Roca Team’s position in the top four of the Euroleague.

“We have sent out a message to the world of basketball.”

“We’re nearing the playoffs. To do it again for a second year would be a formidable accomplishment, not just for Monaco, but for France. We have sent out a message to the world of basketball,” said Obradovic post-match.

A third victory in five days

Monaco then looked to complete their week with a victory in the Betclic Elite. The club are comfortably perched atop the French division, and they were hoping to keep it that way when they made the difficult trip to Roanne.

However, the Roca Team made light work of their French rivals. Jaron Blossomgame (18 points) has always turned up when called upon this season, and it was no different on Sunday.

Monaco made the break in the first quarter (17-25) and Roanne never managed to restore parity. Despite launching a comeback of sorts in the second quarter, the Monegasque team managed the tie well, coming home comfortable winners (74-85). Second-placed Boulogne-Levallois are now two wins behind Monaco.

After a perfect week, Monaco next welcome Virtus Bologna to the Salle Gaston Médecin on Thursday.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by AS Monaco Basket