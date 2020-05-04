Battle of the Buildings decided

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 78 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photos: Monaco Info
A large number of children will not be returning to classrooms this academic year, despite the reopening of schools in less than a week.
On Friday night, the Battle of the Buildings came down to two Monegasque neighbourhoods vying for the top spot and a shot at winning 600 pizzas for their residents.
With only two patients left to care for, the government is standing down its home monitoring team who have spent the past six weeks caring for patients suffering mild symptoms of Covid-19.
Nicolas Vogogna is a 15-year-old student in Monaco completing his last year of high school. He spoke to Monaco Life about what it’s been like during lockdown.