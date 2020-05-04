Weather
14 ° C
14°C
Tuesday, May 5, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 78 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Battle of the Buildings decided

Battle of the Buildings decided

By Stephanie Horsman - May 4, 2020

On Friday night, the Battle of the Buildings came down to two Monegasque neighbourhoods vying for the top spot and a shot at winning 600 pizzas for their residents.

The past few weeks have seen the 8pm shout out to the front-liners of the Principality go from a polite gesture of solidarity to an all-out competition between Monaco’s quartiers. The Battle of the Buildings, instigated by the government-run Monaco Info channel, took off like a shot and saw the residents of lockdown-weary Monaco districts zealously turning up on their designated night to make the almightiest rackets possible.

This simple nightly act cemented friendships and forged bonds, as well as alerting those working to keep the population safe know that they were and are appreciated.

Friday night’s contest hinged to two neighbourhoods, La Condamine and Fontvieille. In the end, judges were evenly split four to four. This left no clear-cut winner, but a spirit of unity and friendship remained. That’s all fine and good, but someone had to win.

Enter Stan Perromat, co-founder of Privatam, a wealth management company based in the Principality, and a partner in the Battle of the Buildings, who was asked to step in and make the final call. He happily awarded the victory to both neighbourhoods live on Monaco Info.

The winning districts received a grand total of 600 pizzas on Saturday night, some delivered by drone, others the more traditional way, with a portion also fittingly going to the Princess Grace Hospital staff.

 

Photos: Monaco Info

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThird time unlucky for Leclerc
Next articleEddie Jordan: always on the move in Monaco 

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

May 4, 2020 | Local News

Half-classes, no classes and facemasks: what happens from 11th May?

Cassandra Tanti

A large number of children will not be returning to classrooms this academic year, despite the reopening of schools in less than a week.

0
May 4, 2020 | Local News

Battle of the Buildings decided

Stephanie Horsman

On Friday night, the Battle of the Buildings came down to two Monegasque neighbourhoods vying for the top spot and a shot at winning 600 pizzas for their residents.

0
May 4, 2020 | Local News

Home Patient Monitoring Centre now on standby

Cassandra Tanti

With only two patients left to care for, the government is standing down its home monitoring team who have spent the past six weeks caring for patients suffering mild symptoms of Covid-19.

0
April 30, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Nicolas Vogogna, student

Cassandra Tanti

Nicolas Vogogna is a 15-year-old student in Monaco completing his last year of high school. He spoke to Monaco Life about what it’s been like during lockdown.

0
MORE STORIES
Photovoltaic Park © DR

Monaco makes solar investment with Monaco Energies...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Company's mission is to seek investment and development opportunities in renewable energy projects abroad.

Peace and Sport and My Coach Sport...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Monaco-based organisation Peace and Sport and My Coach Sport have signed a three-year partnership to promote peace through sport.