Be part of the F1 action

Thursday, April 29, 2021
5 Covid cases 28 Apr, 9 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 38 home monitored, 2,342 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated
Monaco is in the midst of Formula One fever and to help get everyone in the mood the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort has installed two F1 simulators to give racing fans the feeling of what it’s like to be behind the wheel of the real deal.
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation on Friday to outline the government's strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.
One of Monaco’s most well-known superyachts, Lady Moura, has returned to its home port to continue the hunt for a new owner, a first in her 30-year history.
The Mairie has announced that municipal workers will now be using the carpooling app Klaxit, a further boost to the government’s attempts to reduce traffic in the Principality.
INSEE, France’s statistical office, has published the latest available figures for population changes across the nation, although these apply to January 1, 2015.There are now more than 66 million people living in France, with an annual growth rate averaging 0.5 percent. Interestingly, the south and west of the country seem to have lost their attraction for newcomers, with only small increases in population. Nevertheless, the number of people calling the Region Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (formerly known as PACA) home has passed the five million mark for the first time. For the whole of the country, the principal reason for the increase in population is immigration, rather than a surplus of births over deaths. INSEE is preparing population estimates as of January 1, 2018, which will be published on January 16. Closer to home, Monaco’s 2016 Census revealed earlier this year that the resident population of Monaco has grown 5.5 percent to reach 37,308. With a total of 139 different nationalities identified, Russians saw the highest increase in residency, now numbered at 749, since the last census in 2008. https://monacolife.net/census-results-show-growth-in-monacos-population/