Thursday, April 29, 2021

5 Covid cases 28 Apr, 9 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 38 home monitored, 2,342 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

Be part of the F1 action

By Cassandra Tanti - April 29, 2021

Monaco is in the midst of Formula One fever and to help get everyone in the mood the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort has installed two F1 simulators to give racing fans the feeling of what it’s like to be behind the wheel of the real deal.

The Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort is giving the public an incredibly immersive experience with a Formula One simulator in the hotel’s lobby until Tuesday 25th May.

Participants will feel what it’s like to be behind the wheel of an actual Formula One car, driving as if it were in real conditions. The simulators allow for acceleration, braking, drafting effects and even off-roading, making it as close to reality as possible.

The simulators were developed by Wave Italy and are used to train Formula Two, Three and Four pilots at their Professional Training Centre in Verona.

Details like a high-tech steering wheel, interactive seat beats, motion technology and racing pedals make it as close to the real thing as one can get. 

There will be two simulators on site at the hotel at different price points. The first is the Phoenix F1 Pro, which will set would-be drivers back €30 for a 10-minute experience. The other simulator is the Ghepard Maranello GT/F1 Simulator, which costs €20 for 10 minutes worth of thrills. Souvenir videos from each person’s “race” will be available on a USB key for €15.  

The basic package can be extended to 20 minutes in certain cases. There is no minimum or maximum age, but there is a height limitation of between 150 and 190cm.

Reservations to take a spin in the simulators are not required, but sessions can be booked in advance by calling or messaging +33 6 64 04 30 28.

 

Photo by Monaco Life

 

 

Previous article“Our attitude and courage makes us kings, not our social status”

