Beaches reopening on “case by case” basis

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Beaches in Nice and Cannes will reopen from this weekend, and more are expected to follow throughout the Alpes-Maritimes region.
Nineteen nature parks have reopened to the public in the Alpes-Maritimes and are ready for hikers, walkers and nature lovers alike to enjoy… responsibly."
The French Academy has officially given Covid-19 a female gender, discouraging further usage of “le” disease.
Simon Pavitt speaks with Eddie Jordan OBE, the Irish former F1 team owner, entrepreneur, TV personality and philanthropist, about finding meaning beyond his day to day business.