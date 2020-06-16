Weather
23 ° C
23°C
15°C
Sunny
Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Beausoleil beautifies city centre

Beausoleil beautifies city centre

By Stephanie Horsman - June 16, 2020

The mayor of Beausoleil has invested €10,000 to give the town a makeover in time for summer and entice people back to the small seaside town.

As the warm weather approaches and lockdown measures are eased, the businesses of Beausoleil are reopening their doors and inviting clients and guests to return. But with all the uncertainty still swirling around border openings and summer travel, the town of Beausoleil thought it wouldn’t hurt to give the town centre a bit of a facelift to entice visitors and cheer up residents.

“It is a question of bringing real support to the economic sector of Beaune with a plan to revive the local economy. Many measures are implemented to help local trade to overcome the current crisis, limit their economic damage and ensure the employment of staff in bars, restaurants and small shops,” a source at the town hall told Monaco Matin earlier this week.

Some of the new additions include 15 mulberry trees that offer a pleasant air of inclusiveness.

Restaurants have been granted temporary use of public space to enlarge their outdoor seating options until the end of August. Over 90% of the town’s 50 establishments are benefitting from this additional space, especially important during this period when social distancing rules mean table space comes at a premium. In order to comply with noise limits, the terraces are available for use until 10:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, and until 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. 

To perk up even the grumpiest soul, musicians wander the streets every weekend evening from 6pm to 8pm in what the town is calling “musical aperitifs”. The objective is to draw foot traffic and to “recreate a social bond” amongst tourists and residents. 

Workshops have also been organised by Mouv’Azur and the CCAS Senior’s Club to get people, especially the elderly who tended to be the most isolated during confinement, out and about. Card and board games are being set up in local bars, as well as yoga and senior sport sessions. For more info on the workshops and events, call 06 11 33 03 95.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBorders reopen for European travel
Next articleMonaco extends free Covid testing for one month

Editors pics

June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0

daily

June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beausoleil beautifies city centre

Stephanie Horsman

The mayor of Beausoleil has invested €10,000 to give the town a makeover in time for summer and entice people back to the small seaside town.

0
June 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco eases more restrictions on path to normality

Cassandra Tanti

People will no longer be required to book ahead for restaurants in Monaco and tables will not be spaced so far apart, as the government eases a number of restrictions brought about by the crisis.

0
June 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of Louis XV

Stephanie Horsman

Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.

0
June 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche reopen

Cassandra Tanti

The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.

0
MORE STORIES

14th Monaco Classic Week ends with air...

Monaco Classic Week - La Belle Classe has drawn to a close with the finest yachts being awarded by YCM President HSH Prince Albert II.  

Gastronomy Festival Monaco

The first ever Gastronomy Festival will be held in Monaco in just under a week, taking diners on a flavour journey through some of the Principality’s finest restaurants. Created by famous Russian restaurant journalist Ian Cherepanov, the festival will take place from 7th to 20th October and include a special set menu at five of Monaco’s hottest restaurants: Cantinetta Antinori, Song Qi, Beefbar, Twiga and Cova. [caption id="attachment_38771" align="alignnone" width="900"] Twiga[/caption] “I love Monaco and I usually spend half of the year here,” Ian Cherepanov told Monaco Life. “My family and I like to go to restaurants and discover something new. The idea of this festival is to allow restaurants to show their concept through a special set menu.” Each restaurant will be offering a special set of dishes inspired by traditions and world trends, covering everything from Mediterranean to Japanese cuisine, including fish and meat suggestions. [caption id="attachment_38769" align="alignnone" width="900"] Beefbar[/caption] “I really want to make Monaco a gastronomic capital of Europe,” says Ian. “Through this festival I hope people from all over the world will come here not only for the beautiful life and sport events but also for high gastronomy.” Ian Cherepanov was awarded best food critic in Russia in 2017 by FoodShow Award. He expects the festival to grow in popularity throughout the years and to include more restaurants in future editions.    