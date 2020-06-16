Beausoleil beautifies city centre

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The mayor of Beausoleil has invested €10,000 to give the town a makeover in time for summer and entice people back to the small seaside town.
People will no longer be required to book ahead for restaurants in Monaco and tables will not be spaced so far apart, as the government eases a number of restrictions brought about by the crisis.
Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.
The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.