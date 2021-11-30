Weather
28 Covid cases 30 Nov, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 1 in ICU, 136 home monitored, 3,585 recoveries, 36 deaths, 454 incidence rate

Beking unites cycling fans for unique festival

By Luke Entwistle - November 30, 2021

Amateur and professional cyclists came together for the inaugural edition of Beking on Sunday, an official UCI calendar event with three-time Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic taking the victory.

The event, organised by Monaco resident and European champion Matteo Trentin, brought together a whole host of blockbuster cycling names including British Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas as well as Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan.

As the stars descended upon Port Hercules on a crisp, sunny Sunday morning, the focus was not only on the competitive criterium race, but also on inspiring the next generation of riders, promoting cycling as a means of transport and involving amateur riders for an unforgettable day of cycling.

On a circuit that is more well known for hosting the most iconic motorsport race in the world – the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, attention was this time firmly fixed on two-wheel racing. That, however, didn’t prevent world-famous drivers from taking part, including Mercedes’ F1 driver Valterri Bottas and F3 driver Arthur Leclerc, who were amongst a whole host of ambassadors to take part in the morning pro / AM race.

For the professionals, this was a chance to experience their local roads in a unique way as well as build fitness ahead of the upcoming season. Geraint Thomas, Tour de France winner, told Monaco Life: “We have to train at this time of year and it’s an easy way of doing it in a race so it’s good, especially with the closed roads. It’s nice to have closed roads, especially here. It’s not a bad scene, is it?”

Since all of the riders in the event were Monaco residents, Thomas also revealed why the area is so popular with elite cyclists. “From my point of view, you have the mountains and the weather, that’s the main thing. Compared to Wales, it’s quite a bit different. It’s important to acclimatise, and we do quite a lot of races in the summer, in the heat and obviously up mountains as well so it’s perfect for that.”

In the afternoon’s criterium race, an official UCI calendar event, Primoz Roglic, three-time Vuelta a España winner, took the victory with Sonny Colbrelli and Roglic’s compatriot Tadej Pogacar completing the podium.

The event was also committed to doing social good. Not only did the whole day promote soft mobility through emphasising the bicycle as a means of transport, but it also raised funds and awareness for charitable organisations, most notably the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The first edition of Beking was therefore a resounding success, and fans will be hoping it makes a return next year.

 

 

 

