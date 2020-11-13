Weather
17 ° C
17°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Friday, November 13, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 12 Nov. brings total to 532: 13 hospitalised - 7 resident, 6 in ICU - 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 408 healed, 1 resident death

Bella’s seasonal shopping guide for Monaco

Bella’s seasonal shopping guide for Monaco

By Isabella Marino - November 13, 2020

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGrimaldi Forum obtains 5th green certification
Next articleWatch auction to benefit environment

Editors pics

November 12, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Author and Art Collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian

'For Art’s Sake' by Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian is as much a window into the minds of the world's greatest art collectors, as it is a door into their elaborate homes.

0
November 11, 2020 | Local News

Limited edition ‘Monegasque’ red noses

Red Nose Day will take on a patriotic tone this year, as local charity Les Enfants de Frankie releases a limited number of red and white ‘noses’ for its popular fundraising campaign.

0
November 10, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Prima Ballerina Isabella Boylston 

In our new series we highlight the lives and artistic work of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Award winners. This month’s exclusive interview: Isabella Boylston.

0
November 10, 2020 | Local News

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0

daily

November 13, 2020 | Local News

Monaco backs nuclear technologies

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has reaffirmed its support for the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, particularly for cancer treatment and other medical equipment.

0
November 13, 2020 | Local News

Watch auction to benefit environment

Stephanie Horsman

Watches donated by high-profile personalities including Prince Albert and Bono will form part of the ‘Time Counts’ auction, raising funds for the Prince's Foundation and One Drop.

0
November 13, 2020 | Local News

Grimaldi Forum obtains 5th green certification

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality’s largest congress and culture centre just successfully passed the 5th annual environmental audit in its history with flying colours.

0
November 13, 2020 | Local News

One Birth = One Tree marks 13th year

Stephanie Horsman

Close to 1,000 trees will be planted this year as part of the One Birth = One Tree programme, co-organised by the Monaco Town Hall.

0
MORE STORIES

One in, one out, at AS Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27590" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Pietro Pellegri. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Teenage striker Pietro Pellegri has arrived in Monaco from Genoa to complete a medical and will transfer for a reported €25 million plus 10 percent of a future transfer fee, according to Football Italia. The 16-year-old already has eight Serie A appearances and three goals under his belt. He had been in negotiations with Juventus, but Monaco stepped up a gear on Friday and quickly sealed a deal. Pellegri will sign a 5-year contract worth approximately €1 million per season to begin with. "I am very happy to join AS Monaco and I was quickly convinced of this project that allows young people like me to progress and flourish in the future," Pellegri said. "I will work hard to become an important player of the club in the future." Meanwhile, Monaco has reportedly agreed to sell Guido Carrillo, the 26-year-old Argentinean to English side Southampton for €21.6 million (£19 million), a record for the UK club. Carillo scored five goals for Monaco in 22 appearances this season. Carrillo said. “I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.” Manager David Moyes said he needs Mario to adapt quickly to the demands of the Premier League: “My biggest concern is not him as a footballer but getting used to the Premier League, the speed and competitiveness compared to Italy or Portugal,” he commented. “His ability as a footballer is not in question, he’s proved it, and I just hope he can hit the ground running. That’s my only concern.”

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/lemar-stays-with-us-says-as-monaco-vp-no-e100m-transfer-deal/
Hankook

New sponsor lines up with AS Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
AS Monaco soccer team has announced a sponsorship partnership with tyre manufacturer Hankook, the seventh-largest tyre manufacture in the world.