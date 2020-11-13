Bella’s seasonal shopping guide for Monaco

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_27590" align="alignnone" width="640"]Pietro Pellegri. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Teenage striker Pietro Pellegri has arrived in Monaco from Genoa to complete a medical and will transfer for a reported €25 million plus 10 percent of a future transfer fee, according to Football Italia. The 16-year-old already has eight Serie A appearances and three goals under his belt. He had been in negotiations with Juventus, but Monaco stepped up a gear on Friday and quickly sealed a deal. Pellegri will sign a 5-year contract worth approximately €1 million per season to begin with. "I am very happy to join AS Monaco and I was quickly convinced of this project that allows young people like me to progress and flourish in the future," Pellegri said. "I will work hard to become an important player of the club in the future." Meanwhile, Monaco has reportedly agreed to sell Guido Carrillo, the 26-year-old Argentinean to English side Southampton for €21.6 million (£19 million), a record for the UK club. Carillo scored five goals for Monaco in 22 appearances this season. Carrillo said. “I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.” Manager David Moyes said he needs Mario to adapt quickly to the demands of the Premier League: “My biggest concern is not him as a footballer but getting used to the Premier League, the speed and competitiveness compared to Italy or Portugal,” he commented. “His ability as a footballer is not in question, he’s proved it, and I just hope he can hit the ground running. That’s my only concern.”https://monacolife.net/lemar-stays-with-us-says-as-monaco-vp-no-e100m-transfer-deal/