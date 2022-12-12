Belle of the Ball: Princess Charlene dazzles at Bal de Noël

Princess Charlene was guest of honour at Monaco’s annual Bal de Noël on Friday, the glitzy ‘Italia Chic’- themed party raising €120,000 for the Princess Charlene Foundation.

One of the highlights of Monaco’s Christmas season is the annual Christmas Ball or the Bal de Noël. As always, this year’s event – the 17th in its history – boasted an impressive and star-studded guest list that suited the setting of the Belle Epoque Hall in the iconic Hôtel Hermitage.

As part of this year’s ‘Italia Chic’ theme, the 216 invited guests were encouraged to bring La Dolce Vita to the party and to “relaunch the festivities and forget the two previous years marked by the pandemic”.

Founded by Sandrine Knoell-Garbagnati, the formal dinner and show concept featured Italian singers Davide Carbone and Sophia GK, and was followed by a highly-anticipated auction to raise funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation.

Despite the glamour and fun had by all, the auction is the most important part of the evening. The Sotheby’s-run event offered a variety of generously donated items for sale and the final amount raised at the 2022 edition was €120,000. Over the history of the annual ball, over €700,000 have been collected in support of charities and associations.

Photo above: Sandrine Knoell, Princess Charlene of Monaco et H.E.M Alaimo Giulio Ambassador of Italy. All photo credits: Eric Mathon/ Palais Princier de Monaco