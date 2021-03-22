Weather
13 ° C
13°C
5°C
Sunny Intervals
Monday, March 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

0 Covid cases 21 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 61 home monitored, 2,007 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

Big win for Red and Whites

Big win for Red and Whites

By Stephanie Horsman - March 22, 2021

AS Monaco had a huge 4 to 0 win over Saint-Etienne Friday night at Stade Geoffroy Guichard, putting them only one point behind Lyon in the standings, well within touching distance of the top three.

Coach Niko Kovac returned to a solid 4-4-2 line up with Aleksandr Golovin, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland and Stevan Jovetić all amongst the starters. Saint-Etienne was a bit behind the eight ball with three key players, Jessy Moulin, Adil Aouchiche and Arnaud Nordin, all out with injuries.

In the first quarter hour, it looked a bit like the Jovetić show, with the Montenegrin having three attempts on goal. The first two were unsuccessful, but he was third time lucky and after a pass from Aurélien Tchouameni, he landed the ball in the bottom corner to open up scoring at 13 minutes in.

The rest of the first half was rather uneventful so the score remained stable as the men headed back into the locker room.

After the break, the Red and Whites came out energised. At the 55 minute mark, Tchouameni put a powerful one between the posts, bringing the score up to 2 to 0 for Monaco.

Ten minutes later, it was Diop who broke through and landed another glorious shot in the net and then yet another ten minutes later, Krépin Diatta scored the fourth and final goal after his very first touch of the ball that game.

The game ended in an exhilarating four to nil win for Monaco, giving them 18 wins on the season so far and putting them firmly in fourth place in Ligue 1.

“It was a very good performance indeed,” said Coach Kovac. “The result speaks for itself. We had an excellent second half. We were focused throughout the game and played with high pressure.”

The international break will mean no games until Saturday 3rd April, when the Red and Whites face off against Metz at home at Stade Louis II.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca team take 11th straight win

Editors pics

March 19, 2021 | Local News

Princess’s emotional goodbye to Zulu King

Princess Charlene has travelled to her home country of South Africa to bid a final farewell to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during a memorial service broadcast from the royal palace.

0
March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
March 17, 2021 | Local News

A 2021 Monaco podium finish for Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc has told Monaco Life that he is getting on “very well” with new team mate Carlos Sainz and he hopes 2021 will deliver the hometown finish that he's always dreamed of.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

French airline experiments with AOK travel pass

Air France is trialing a digital ‘health pass’ for Covid-free travelers on selected flights. The company says it will share the results with other airlines to help resume air traffic.

0

daily

March 22, 2021 | Local News

Big win for Red and Whites

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco have had a huge 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne, putting them only one point behind Lyon in the standings and well within touching distance of the top three.

0
March 22, 2021 | Local News

Roca team take 11th straight win

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball have continued their winning streak in the Jeep Elite with a victory over Cholet Basket 87 to 76 on Saturday.

0
March 20, 2021 | Local News

Monaco speeds up vaccination programme

Cassandra Tanti

An additional 1,125 people have been vaccinated in a week compared to just 176 the previous week, while Sunday saw no new positive cases of Covid-19 for the first time in three months.

0
March 19, 2021 | Local News

France-Monaco meeting tightens cooperation

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has asked to be considered part of any vaccine passport scheme that the EU puts in place, it was announced at the annual France-Monaco Cooperation Commission meeting.

0
MORE STORIES

MONACO-USA Arrhythmia Course holds first video autopsy...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_13728" align="aligncenter" width="900"]The 2013 signing of the partnership L-R) André Garino, CHPG Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Michel Roger, Minister of State, Larry Jameson, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania; Prince Albert; Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG; Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health and Social Affairs; Professor Nadir Saoudi in white coat, Head of the Cardiology Department at CHPG and Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Photo: gouv.mc The 2013 signing of the partnership L-R) André Garino, CHPG Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Michel Roger, Minister of State, Larry Jameson, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania; Prince Albert; Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG; Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health and Social Affairs; Professor Nadir Saoudi in white coat, Head of the Cardiology Department at CHPG and Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Photo: gouv.mc[/caption] Professor Nadir Saoudi has been Chief of Cardiology at Princess Grace Medical Centre (CHPG) since 2011, and is highly respected internationally for his pioneering work in the field of arrhythmia. It’s therefore no surprise that he would create the MONACO–USA Arrhythmia Course, using his personal links with the University of Pennsylvania (UPENN), where he is also Adjunct Professor. “I started this conference in 2011,” Professor Saoudi told Monaco Life from the Lou Clapas Amphitheatre at CHPG, “as I wanted to create a course for high-level international students, all cardiologists specialising at least in cardiac electrophysiology – or arrhythmia.” Over three days, from Thursday, March 9 at 2 pm until noon on Saturday, March 11, the seventh edition of the MONACO–USA Arrhythmia Course took place involving 100 doctors from 25 nationalities, including Americans, Germans, Dutch, Australians, Algerians and Moroccans. The congress incorporated, as every year, a live case in Monaco, which is transmitted to Philadelphia. This is then reciprocated by UPENN. In addition, and for the first time, this 2017 edition involved a live video transmission of a heart autopsy from an animal lab at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “Video conference gives you access to specialists around the world in different fields and you can ask questions as they are doing an operation,” explained Prof. Saoudi, who arrived in Monaco from his post in Rouen, Normandy. “As knowledge progresses and as new concepts arise, you must modify your techniques. What better way than speaking to the best specialists in the world connected directly with the Operating Room and the online operator? You can ask what you want based on what you see.” When Prof. Saoudi arrived at CHPG six years ago, there was a general cardiology unit with no particular technology. “I founded a laboratory and, as I’m known worldwide in the field for inventing techniques, it was relatively easy to connect immediately with my previous network to create a high-level course and obtain high-level equipment and start doing things which were needed in the area.” heartusa The MONACO–USA Arrhythmia Course is highly specialised, and extremely technical. “The course allows the young people who come here to learn from lectures about clinical cases, in relation to the lecture topic. They have multiple choice questions about ‘what would you do’ and they vote, being directed toward the correct answer.” Prof. Saoudi commented that having access to events like the MONACO–USA Arrhythmia Course is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. Having received the French Legion of Honour, Prof, Saoudi has written and co-written more than 180 research articles and two books. According to Heart Rhythm Society, he published the world’s first case of catheter ablation of an atrial flutter, in 1985, and then, ten years later, the first description of an isthmus block in humans.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12867

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=10990

Talks to “limit social damage” at SBM...

A restructuring plan by Single Buoy Moorings Offshore (SBM Offshore) in June has raised fears amongst employees that jobs will be cut. Talks are now underway between staff representatives and management to come up with a feasible solution.