Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

Bikini maker and drone company step up

By Stephanie Horsman - April 7, 2020

Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swimwear makers Banana Moon and MC-Clic, a local outfit selling drones, have joined forces to help supply masks to those working with the vulnerable and elderly.

Masks have been in short supply since the start of the epidemic and when a call came from Monaco’s Department of Health and Social Action to produce masks for personal service, Banana Moon jumped. The swimsuit makers, headquartered with workshops in the Principality, are making “anti-splash masks” suitable for workers in the personal service professions as well as for kitchen staff at Princess Grace Hospital. The company has produced more than 12,000 masks in its efforts.

On their social media page, Banana Moon shared their pride, writing “Making masks for our country. We decided to take a little break from making bikinis to help with the masks shortage. Thank you team for showing up at work to make this happen.”

MC-Clic has taken another tack and has been busily making 3D printed masks using models normally reserved for people working with toxic-fume emitting solvents and paints.

“Mc-Clic is closed following Covid-19 events but remains in operation,” said the company on their social media site. “We manufacture masks in our workshops, using 3D printers. Our printers run day and night. If necessary, do not hesitate to contact us!”

They are donating masks to taxi and transport drivers, security guards, relatives looking after the vulnerable and whomever else requests them.

Additionally, MC-Clic has offered the use of three drones to be at the disposal of the Principality for the duration of the epidemic. One has a loudspeaker to disseminate messages to the populace, one with a thermal camera to identify people with fever, and a third that is capable of spraying disinfectant remotely.

 

 

