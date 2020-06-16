Weather
23 ° C
23°C
15°C
Sunny
Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - June 16, 2020

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

The 89-metre explorer yacht was designed and built by Norwegian yard Ulstein Verft at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta. It is reportedly the first time that Ulstein’s trademarked X-Bow has appeared on a yacht.

The shipbuilder is more accustomed to creating commercial ships for the oil industry, which explains why Monaco-based billionaire Eyal Ofer, whose fortune partly derives from shipping, recruited Ulstein to design his latest toy.

The Monaco Yacht Club happily welcomed the arrival of Olivia O on Monday 15th June with this tweet:

Olivia O is reportedly the largest ever explorer vessel in terms of volume built in the 80 to 90 metre range and is characterised by her striking reverse bow and explorer profile.

Olivia O is arguably one of the most robust and capable superyachts ever built. Her commercial hull design and Norwegian build quality are truly impressive, able to handle the toughest sea conditions with ease,” Patrick Coote, Head of Northrop & Johnson Europe, told Monaco Life. “We’re starting to see more and more interest in this type of vessel from clients who increasingly want to venture to remote locations and experience some of the planet’s last remaining wilderness.”

The interior of Olivia O was designed by Nathalie Droulers and reportedly follows an oriental theme, as requested by the owner’s wife. “The client had a really clear idea that she wanted to start with a Japanese mood,” Nathalie told Boat International.

Photo: Explorer Yachts, all rights reserved

In the bathrooms, marble has been replaced with a luxed-up version of Italian terrazzo.

Droulers described the overall style as “rationalist” with lots of textures and simple, pale colours.

She can sleep up to 20 people in eight cabins spread out over five decks. She also features a spa, gym, large cinema room, a 10-metre swimming pool and a helipad.

The owner

Eyal Ofer is chairman of the Monaco-based Ofer Global, active in shipping, real estate, technology, banking and investments. Eyal’s net worth is estimated at €9.4 billion and he was ranked #193 on Forbes Billionaires List 2020.

Eyal Ofer, Chairman Ofer Group

Eyal also owns a vast art collection, half of which was inherited from his late father, Sammy Ofer, who was Israel’s richest man.

Eyal Ofer is well known for his philanthropy, particularly to the arts, donating millions to the National Maritime Museum and the Tate Modern in the UK through the Eyal and Marilyn Ofer Family Foundation, which continues his family’s philanthropic tradition.

 

 

Top photo courtesy Explorer Yachts, all rights reserved, the photo may not be redistributed without prior authorisation.

 

Message to other media: Material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without a link to the original content.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleShibuya strengthens position in video game sector with new thriller
Next articleNational Council moves forward on several new bills

Editors pics

June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0

daily

June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beausoleil beautifies city centre

Stephanie Horsman

The mayor of Beausoleil has invested €10,000 to give the town a makeover in time for summer and entice people back to the small seaside town.

0
June 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco eases more restrictions on path to normality

Cassandra Tanti

People will no longer be required to book ahead for restaurants in Monaco and tables will not be spaced so far apart, as the government eases a number of restrictions brought about by the crisis.

0
June 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of Louis XV

Stephanie Horsman

Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.

0
June 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche reopen

Cassandra Tanti

The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.

0
MORE STORIES

‘Tis the season

Fashion and Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us around Monaco and the trendiest places in London this festive season.

Monaco’s ‘Healthy School’ objective

The government has revealed that Monegasque schools are conducting regular medical screenings of students with the aim of detecting certain disorders early enough to help make a difference.