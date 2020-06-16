‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

The 89-metre explorer yacht was designed and built by Norwegian yard Ulstein Verft at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta. It is reportedly the first time that Ulstein’s trademarked X-Bow has appeared on a yacht.

The shipbuilder is more accustomed to creating commercial ships for the oil industry, which explains why Monaco-based billionaire Eyal Ofer, whose fortune partly derives from shipping, recruited Ulstein to design his latest toy.

Olivia O is reportedly the largest ever explorer vessel in terms of volume built in the 80 to 90 metre range and is characterised by her striking reverse bow and explorer profile.

“Olivia O is arguably one of the most robust and capable superyachts ever built. Her commercial hull design and Norwegian build quality are truly impressive, able to handle the toughest sea conditions with ease,” Patrick Coote, Head of Northrop & Johnson Europe, told Monaco Life. “We’re starting to see more and more interest in this type of vessel from clients who increasingly want to venture to remote locations and experience some of the planet’s last remaining wilderness.”

The interior of Olivia O was designed by Nathalie Droulers and reportedly follows an oriental theme, as requested by the owner’s wife. “The client had a really clear idea that she wanted to start with a Japanese mood,” Nathalie told Boat International.

In the bathrooms, marble has been replaced with a luxed-up version of Italian terrazzo.

Droulers described the overall style as “rationalist” with lots of textures and simple, pale colours.

She can sleep up to 20 people in eight cabins spread out over five decks. She also features a spa, gym, large cinema room, a 10-metre swimming pool and a helipad.

Eyal Ofer is chairman of the Monaco-based Ofer Global, active in shipping, real estate, technology, banking and investments. Eyal’s net worth is estimated at €9.4 billion and he was ranked #193 on Forbes Billionaires List 2020.

Eyal also owns a vast art collection, half of which was inherited from his late father, Sammy Ofer, who was Israel’s richest man.

Eyal Ofer is well known for his philanthropy, particularly to the arts, donating millions to the National Maritime Museum and the Tate Modern in the UK through the Eyal and Marilyn Ofer Family Foundation, which continues his family’s philanthropic tradition.

