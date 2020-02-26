Bitsa adds altcoin Monero to portfolio

Thursday, February 27, 2020
Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus
The new Monaco-based cryptocurrency start-up Bitsa has expanded its prepaid debit card with the privacy-focused altcoin Monero (XMR).
As financial markets approach the end of February, the growth seen in the final three months of 2019 (Q4) takes centre stage.
The Monaco Economic Board has braved the cold to take its member companies to Novosibirsk, the heart of Russia’s 'Silicon Valley'.
This week’s key macroeconomic data for the main developed economies start on Tuesday with the UK’s December unemployment figures.