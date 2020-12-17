Blowout loss for AS Monaco

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_15616" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/Communications Department[/caption] The MonacoTech project has been presented to Monaco’s ambassadors, during their annual two-day conference, by its Director Fabrice Marquet. MonacoTech serves as an incubator and accelerator for startups in the Principality. The project is working in partnership with Monaco Telecom and in connection with Xavier Niel’s Station F in Paris. The aim is to support innovative projects in Monaco, to create successful companies, and to help diversify the economic base and induce indirect economic spin-offs. Local and international projects in any field related to technology, such as fintech, healthtech, smart city, connected objects, and so on, will be studied by a jury of professionals. In very practical terms, a space of 800 sqm will be able to accommodate 15 startups with a very favourable rent. Startups will benefit from support in terms of advice, follow-up, support and financing during the initial stages of their creation. The call for applications will be launched in the week starting April 24, with the opening of the site planned for autumn 2017.https://monacolife.net/?p=13781https://monacolife.net/?p=13979