“Blue” finance and ocean conservation on agenda in Monaco
By Stephanie Horsman - March 14, 2022
The 13th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative will be held this month, gathering prominent actors and decision-makers in ocean sustainable management and conservation efforts over the course of a packed full day agenda.
The Monaco Blue Initiative, launched in 2010 by Prince Albert II and co-organised by the Oceanographic Institute, the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Prince Albert I Foundation, is a platform for debate that brings major players in ocean conservation and governance to “reflect on the key challenges facing our future ocean”.
Representatives of Governments, international organisations, civil society, NGOs, the private sector, the scientific community, and the media meet every year to explore and promote synergies between the protection of the marine environment and the development of a sustainable blue economy.
This year’s agenda has several themes including a call out for conservation for the next decade, ocean protection through capitalising on good practices and success stories within the blue economy, and broadening the scope of “blue” financing to transition to a positive economy for the seas.
The results and recommendations of the Monaco Blue Initiative are brought to high-level international discussions and negotiations on ocean protection and governance, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the negotiations on Marine Biodiversity in Areas beyond National Jurisdiction and the International Marine Protected Areas Congress.
“To be truly aware of our relationship with the Ocean and to hope to change it, we need to see how we act vis-à-vis the seas,” says Prince Albert II on the event’s website. “This is the whole point of the Monaco Blue Initiative. Engage all the players involved in dialogue, so that we can gain a better understanding of the issues that link the seas and humanity. This is how we will be able to place the Ocean at the heart of our development paradigm.”
The Monaco Blue Initiative is being held on 21st March and is part of Monaco Ocean Week.
Photo source: Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation
Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health has unveiled the governments new five-year mental health agenda, a plan that will encompass 53 specific actions and lead to new recruitments, premises, and equipment.
There were plenty of positives to take from Sunday’s victory against Marseille, from the reignition of the side’s Champions League hopes to a smattering of stellar individual performances, notably from Vanderson.
The 13th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative will be held this month, gathering prominent actors and decision-makers in ocean sustainable management and conservation efforts over the course of a packed full day agenda.
Little fight was shown from AS Monaco as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats in Strasbourg (1-0) in what was a fitting illustration of two sides whose seasons are following contrasting trajectories.
Sign up to our FREE Newsletter
By signing up, you agree to receive daily emails from Monaco Life. We will not, in any circumstances, share your personal information with other individuals or organisations without your permission, including public organisations, corporations or individuals, except when applicable by law. We do not sell, communicate or divulge your information to any mailing lists.
Monaco Paws spent a sunny fall afternoon learning about the Dachshund called Hugo. Hugo is part of the Bruner family, pictured here with Mum Edwige and girls Charlotte (8 years old) and Lauren (3 years old).
Where did you get Hugo?
We saw him in the window of a pet shop on Madison Avenue in New York on Christmas Eve. He ended up as my Christmas present, that was 10 years ago.
How did he adjust to living in Monaco?
It’s so much better here. He was a terrible city dog. It was very lucky to come here where he has a garden and can run freely. And here he can go everywhere with us. He goes in the pool, and on the boat too. When we go to restaurants Hugo is usually the most well behaved member of our party.
Who takes care of Hugo?
Charlotte: I take care of him when I’m not at school. I play with him and give him treats.
What does Hugo eat?
Charlotte: We feed him all day long.
Edwige: Well, that’s true (laughing). He also loves to eat the lemons that fall from the trees in the garden. He is the only dog I know who loves citrus.
Have you trained Hugo?
Charlotte: I tried to teach him some things. I taught him to sit.
Edwige: He needs training or he gets bored. We trained him to chase a ball and now he is obsessed with it.
Do you speak to Hugo in French or English?
He is an American dog, so we speak in English. Except “Ça suffit”. That became his surname for a while.
Is Hugo a good friend?
Charlotte: I love it when he chases his tail.
Edwige: Lauren really tortures him and he never reacts. We never get bored with him and he loves us no matter what.
Does Hugo like to cuddle?
He is a perfect lap dog. He likes to be the “Choux-choux”.
Charlotte: He comes into my bed in winter. Sometimes he gets stuck in my hair.
Does Hugo have any nicknames?
We call him “Chauffe-pieds” or the “Foot Warmer”.
Is Hugo a good watch-dog?
He is very protective and brave for a little dog. Actually, a few weeks ago we heard him barking in the middle of the night and found there was an intruder trying to break in. Hugo saved us!