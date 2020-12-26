Bohemia comes to Monaco

Saturday, December 26, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
6 new Covid cases on 25 Dec. brings total to 789: 6 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 71 home monitored, 664 recoveries, 3 deaths
Circus meets cabaret in Bohemia, the new show coming to the Principality in January in a co-production by 8 Stars Monaco and The Black Cat Cabaret.
Come 1st January, pets holding European Union passports from the United Kingdom will no longer be valid. So, what are new rules for travelling with animals in the post-Brexit period?
New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that the next generation of HNW women are set to change family and banking dynamics as their share of global wealth steadily increases.
As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.