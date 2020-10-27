Boosting business success

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
4 new cases of Covid-19 on 26 Oct. brings total to 310: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 51 home monitored, 250 healed, 1 resident death
Minister of State Pierre Dartout inaugurated the 8th Monaco Business expo on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, an annual event dedicated to helping entrepreneurs do business in the Principality.
Monaco Business has been bringing Monegasque administration and entrepreneurs together for several years now with the aim of fostering exchanges and giving business people the means to increase their success in the Principality.
Featured companies and entities included the Caisses Sociales de Monaco, CCI Nice Côte d’Azur, Carlo, the Monaco Employment Office, statistics group IMSEE, Monaco Economic Board, MonacoTech and one of its start ups – Oghji.
The expo featured various workshops and networking events, conferences and round tables.
The event was conducted in respect of the government’s strict health measures.
Photo © Communication Department / Michael Alesi
The MEB has taken stock of a difficult year at its annual General Assembly meeting and discussed how it plans to help with economic recovery.
Actis and Docaposte are now official partners and ready to help Monegasque companies in their journeys to a digital transition with the new online platform mademat.mc.
Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards.