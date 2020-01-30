Boosting train services to Monaco

Monaco is pushing for France and Italy to increase their train services for workers travelling in to and out of Monaco each day.

Monaco’s Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia welcomed a delegation from the European Commission to the Monaco train station on Thursday 30th January as part of its two-day mission in the southern region of the Mediterranean Corridor – a railway infrastructure project that crosses six countries and covers close to 10,000 kilometres.

Iveta Radicova, EU Coordinator of the Mediterranean Corridor, was accompanied by Vice Delegate for Transport, Intermodality and Travel in the PACA Region Philippe Tabarot, and officials from the Nice Metropolis, Liguria and Piedmont regions.

The objective of the meeting was to present cross-border issues on the Nice-Monaco-Ventimiglia-Genoa axis. “As an economic player at the heart of this vast regional area, our country welcomes nearly 45,000 French and Italian employees every day who access their workplace by road or rail,” said Ms Gramaglia. “We are promoting a modal shift to public transport with the objective of reducing the flow of light vehicles by around 20% by 2030. This represents nearly 13,000 incoming and outgoing vehicles and 10,000 internal vehicles. This is why developing access to Monaco by rail is one of the priorities of our mobility policy.”

The train, and more specifically the TER, represents an essential alternative to cars in accessing Monaco, with 6.4 million journeys made by TER trains to and from Monaco in 2018.

“We are campaigning to improve and intensify the current offer of rail services in the Principality, with an increase in supply during morning and evening peak hours,” said the minister.