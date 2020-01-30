Boosting train services to Monaco

Friday, January 31, 2020
Monaco is pushing for France and Italy to increase their train services for workers travelling in to and out of Monaco each day.
Monaco’s Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia welcomed a delegation from the European Commission to the Monaco train station on Thursday 30th January as part of its two-day mission in the southern region of the Mediterranean Corridor – a railway infrastructure project that crosses six countries and covers close to 10,000 kilometres.
Iveta Radicova, EU Coordinator of the Mediterranean Corridor, was accompanied by Vice Delegate for Transport, Intermodality and Travel in the PACA Region Philippe Tabarot, and officials from the Nice Metropolis, Liguria and Piedmont regions.
The objective of the meeting was to present cross-border issues on the Nice-Monaco-Ventimiglia-Genoa axis. “As an economic player at the heart of this vast regional area, our country welcomes nearly 45,000 French and Italian employees every day who access their workplace by road or rail,” said Ms Gramaglia. “We are promoting a modal shift to public transport with the objective of reducing the flow of light vehicles by around 20% by 2030. This represents nearly 13,000 incoming and outgoing vehicles and 10,000 internal vehicles. This is why developing access to Monaco by rail is one of the priorities of our mobility policy.”
The train, and more specifically the TER, represents an essential alternative to cars in accessing Monaco, with 6.4 million journeys made by TER trains to and from Monaco in 2018.
“We are campaigning to improve and intensify the current offer of rail services in the Principality, with an increase in supply during morning and evening peak hours,” said the minister.
Nicole Kidman has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for her role as Princess Grace in the 2014 TV movie Grace Of Monaco, even though the production was widely seen as a complete disaster. The 48-year-old Australian actress was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie category...
Also nominated in that category were Queen Latifah for Bessie, Christina Ricci for The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Susan Sarandon for The Secret Life Of Marilyn Monroe and Kristen Wiig for The Spoils Before Dying.
Kidman's film was so troubled it went from feature film that had Oscar hopes to a Lifetime movie that did poorly in the ratings. When the movie was screened in Cannes in 2014, it was booed.
In May 2014 Kidman responded to criticism from the Princely family by talking to DailyMail.com: “I know they're upset. I would be too if it were my mother. It's a child's job to protect their parent. In that regard, I get it. I get why the children are upset. I can't say much other than that I have great respect and regard for their mother.”
BuzzFeed called Nicole's performance 'ridiculous and a touch offensive.' The New York Times added: 'Nicole works so hard to re-create the movie star’s voice, mien and magic that the distance is only magnified.' The critic then went on to note that while Kelly was 'fire and ice,' Kidman is mostly 'ice.'