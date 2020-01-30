Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
12.7 ° C
16 °
7.8 °
77%
1.5kmh
20%
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
13 °
Friday, January 31, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Boosting train services to Monaco

Boosting train services to Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - January 30, 2020

Monaco is pushing for France and Italy to increase their train services for workers travelling in to and out of Monaco each day.

Monaco’s Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia welcomed a delegation from the European Commission to the Monaco train station on Thursday 30th January as part of its two-day mission in the southern region of the Mediterranean Corridor – a railway infrastructure project that crosses six countries and covers close to 10,000 kilometres.

Iveta Radicova, EU Coordinator of the Mediterranean Corridor, was accompanied by Vice Delegate for Transport, Intermodality and Travel in the PACA Region Philippe Tabarot, and officials from the Nice Metropolis, Liguria and Piedmont regions.

© Direction de la Communication / Michael Alesi

The objective of the meeting was to present cross-border issues on the Nice-Monaco-Ventimiglia-Genoa axis. “As an economic player at the heart of this vast regional area, our country welcomes nearly 45,000 French and Italian employees every day who access their workplace by road or rail,” said Ms Gramaglia. “We are promoting a modal shift to public transport with the objective of reducing the flow of light vehicles by around 20% by 2030. This represents nearly 13,000 incoming and outgoing vehicles and 10,000 internal vehicles. This is why developing access to Monaco by rail is one of the priorities of our mobility policy.”

The train, and more specifically the TER, represents an essential alternative to cars in accessing Monaco, with 6.4 million journeys made by TER trains to and from Monaco in 2018.

“We are campaigning to improve and intensify the current offer of rail services in the Principality, with an increase in supply during morning and evening peak hours,” said the minister.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHollywood rallies behind Prince Albert
Next articleSlimani wants to leave AS Monaco

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

January 30, 2020 | News

Roca team domination continues

Stephanie Horsman

Rytas Vilnius didn’t stand a chance against the whirlwind that was AS Monaco Basketball on Wednesday night at Salle Gaston Medecin.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Slimani wants to leave AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President Oleg Petrov has reportedly made it clear that the team is not intending to let Islam Slimani leave this transfer period, despite his asking to do so.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Boosting train services to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is pushing for France and Italy to increase their train services for workers travelling in to and out of Monaco each day.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Hollywood rallies behind Prince Albert

Cassandra Tanti

Academy Award nominated actress Uma Thurman will present HSH Prince Albert with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala.

0
MORE STORIES

Stelios fundraiser Selfie challenge

Local News Staff Writer -
Prince Albert attended the fourth annual Stelios Philanthropic Foundation cocktail party and charity auction in benefit of the Pelagos Sanctuary... Sir Stelios’ immense port-view terrace on avenue de la Quarantaine was more squeezed than the Monaco-Nice train during a strike, with 500 guests, many of them repeat attendees. HSH Prince Albert II, HE Bernard Fautrier, CEO & Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation and Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF were special guests. The highly-spirited fundraiser, one of the season’s not-to-be missed events, was in support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the WWF to safeguard the Pelagos Sanctuary, ensuring efficient management of the Mediterranean’s “first transboundary area” and conserving its marine biodiversity. Sir Stelios told Monaco Life early on in the evening: “WWF is a charity that I’ve worked with for more than twenty years. I started from the shipping business and then with creating the airline I thought we should do something to give something back to the environment.” And when asked how does he choose who to invite? “It’s a good guest list but people are coming to make a difference.” In his opening remarks, the easyJet founder sent out a challenge. “This is the ultimate selfie heaven,” he said to a cheering audience. “The person that posts the most selfies tonight on our Facebook group will win a bottle of champagne from me.” Prince Albert thanked Sir Stelios for hosting the event and Marco Lambertini for his extremely valuable partnership.  “This evening is quite special for me, as my foundation is celebrating a ten year milestone,” the Sovereign said. “One of our main regions of focus is the Mediterranean and Pelagos is a sanctuary very dear to my heart because my father helped the establishment of Pelagos many years ago." Adding that the sanctuary needs a new impetus, he added, “The original agreement between France, Italy and Monaco and its management is currently under reassessment and we hope to be more proactive in that.” The charity event included a silent auction, curated by Space SBH around a ‘Small is Beautiful’ theme, of 32 works of art and jewellery. All donations made by guests, from the €50 drinks at the Honesty Bar to ‘Adopt a Dolphin’ for €1,000, were doubled by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. This evening raised a total of €192,000, €2,000 more than last year. The Pelgagos Sanctuary covers over 87,500 square metres of the sea - four percent of the entire basin, making it the Med’s most extensive area protecting marine mammals - between southeastern France, Monaco, north-western Italy and northern Sardinia, and encompassing Corsica and the Tuscan Archipelago, and is home to the fin whale, the sperm whale and dolphins.

Nomination for ‘Grace’ role

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_14190" align="alignleft" width="427"]Nicole Kidman Photo: Eva Rinaldi Nicole Kidman Photo: Eva Rinaldi[/caption]

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for her role as Princess Grace in the 2014 TV movie Grace Of Monaco, even though the production was widely seen as a complete disaster. The 48-year-old Australian actress was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie category...

Also nominated in that category were Queen Latifah for Bessie, Christina Ricci for The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Susan Sarandon for The Secret Life Of Marilyn Monroe and Kristen Wiig for The Spoils Before Dying.

Kidman's film was so troubled it went from feature film that had Oscar hopes to a Lifetime movie that did poorly in the ratings. When the movie was screened in Cannes in 2014, it was booed.

In May 2014 Kidman responded to criticism from the Princely family by talking to DailyMail.com: “I know they're upset. I would be too if it were my mother. It's a child's job to protect their parent. In that regard, I get it. I get why the children are upset. I can't say much other than that I have great respect and regard for their mother.”

BuzzFeed called Nicole's performance 'ridiculous and a touch offensive.' The New York Times added: 'Nicole works so hard to re-create the movie star’s voice, mien and magic that the distance is only magnified.' The critic then went on to note that while Kelly was 'fire and ice,' Kidman is mostly 'ice.'