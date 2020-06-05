Border crossing confusion continues

Friday, June 5, 2020
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 92 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths, 2 home monitored
Photo: Border between France and Italy, Pixabay
Monaco gyms will be allowed to reopen on 15th June if the facilities meet the health standards put forth by the government.
Despite the 3rd June reopening of the Italian border, crossings are still fraught as Monaco and France have yet to do the same, causing confusion, long waits and frustration for commuters and tourists.
With the worst of the health crisis behind us, the National Council and the government are looking to jumpstart the economy through continued financial aid and cautious continued reopenings.
Barclays Private Bank has strengthened its team with the appointment of Olivier Franceshelli, who joins as Head of Private Banking in Monaco.